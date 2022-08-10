Hits & Misses: Turning off comments is a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Alice Root): To The Union for ending online commenting, without any notice or explanation. Is this a budget or staffing issue, or has it gotten out of hand? Hopefully this isn’t a sign of how the new ownership operates. Please let us know what happened with this.

MISS (from reader Elsie Durgin): Like the rest of Nevada County, I am missing “Lorraine’s Lowdown” on Saturday. It’s just not Saturday morning without reading what’s happening in our town from Lorraine Jewett’s perspective. There is enough room in the paper for “Lorraine’s Lowdown” and “Noble Thoughts.” Both winners.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the Nevada County Fair 2022! The biggest most important event in Nevada County. Who let the hogs out anyway??

HIT (from Emerson): To the Freed Center for Independent Living, and all it does for our community. Friendly visitors, telephone reassurance, independent living skills, help finding housing, fixing broken things, etc. etc. We are better off because of Freed.

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To the wonderful cloud formations that we’ve been blessed with recently.

MISS (from Bryars): To the inconsiderate neighbors who allow their barking dogs to spoil our wonderful Nevada County summer evenings.

MISS (from reader Claudia Taylor): To all those who vote for people and/or support organizations that prioritize personalities and partisan politics above common sense governance and actual results. YOU are who made possible the last 17 months of highest inflation in 40 years, very high energy costs and energy vulnerability, very high food costs, gross threat to national security and health through uncontrolled borders, K-12 institutions indoctrinating our children to become “agents of change” (as the mission statement of teacher colleges states) instead of preparing them to think independently with a strong basis in academics, etc. Oh, and America is now the laughing stock of the world and our enemies are using that to their distinct advantage. Nov. 8 presents an opportunity to change much of this.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To all of us, for not doing enough. I fell on some gravel a few days ago and suffered a pretty good scraped-up arm. Went to Yuba Docs, what else? After a little wait, and a co-pay, they fixed me up and sent me home almost good as new. This treasure is there for us when we hurt, but not badly enough to go to the emergency room. Except for the gentleman sitting on the ground not 20 feet from Yuba Doc’s front door. Waving his arms, talking to somebody who wasn’t there, and taking a sip now and then from what appeared to be a bottle of wine. At 8:30 a.m. He needs help Yuba Docs cannot give. I know there are those of us who try mightily to provide the complicated help he and many others need, and blessings on them. But more could and should be done by the rest of us, both individually and as a community.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to the late Conley Weaver, architect, former Nevada City mayor and brain child of Robinson Plaza. In 2007 Robinson Enterprises replaced a Shell Gas Station at 100 Union St. with four beautiful commercial buildings built by Tintle Inc. Conley proposed that the adjacent tiny stub of Main Street, city property, be provided for construction staging in exchange for Robinson Enterprises later converting it into a public space. It is named Robinson Plaza, honoring former city manager, Beryl Robinson. Today, this lovely versatile space serves the community, including Saturday Farmers Market Days, when it provides space for live music and shoppers savoring their morning. Thanks to everyone involved, and to Conley for conceiving of it, designing it, and helping make it happen.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Brian Dahle, who stated that California receives enough rain and snow to meet the needs of its residents and farmland for several years. He claims the problem is inadequate infrastructure and a regulatory system that requires too much water to run straight to the ocean. Water rationing will not save our state. Voters have approved water resource bonds over the last 25 years — where has all the money gone?

MISS (from Hood): To the Biden administration for raiding former President Donald Trump’s residence. I evidenced such third-world country tactics while living in Zimbabwe, as Mugabe’s regime intimidated, harassed, beat up, and imprisoned his political opponent, in a tyrannical effort to retain political control of his one-state socialist regime. Are power hungry political elites using similar tactics to sink our country to a new low?