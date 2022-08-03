Hits & Misses: ‘Sweeney Todd’ stage production is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Bob Winters): The Penn Valley Rodeo Saturday, May 21, was a terrific success! Biggest crowd ever. The bleachers were full. The dance floor was crowded. The cookhouse got the meals out. Dr. Sarah’s pies were delicious. It would not have happened without Don Hoffler of Robinson Enterprises and Rick Foster, professional electrician! Saturday at noon the power went out. President Dave Summers told electrician Rick Foster: “call this number at Robinson.” Rick called. Don Hoffler (NU ’75) said: “I’ll be down in an hour with a generator.” He arrived in an hour with a monster generator. Rick did the wiring. Everything worked. The rodeo would not have happened without those guys! THAT IS COMMUNITY!!!

HIT (from reader Kaye Wedel): Last Friday evening I went and saw Sierra Stages’ production of “Sweeney Todd” at the Nevada Theatre. Some coordination was required: I needed to ensure I had a handicap seat and space to accommodate my knee scooter and elevated broken foot, which was very kindly accommodated by Sierra Stages. Once I got inside the building and seated with assistance from a sympathetic woman, (the slope to handicap seating is pretty steep) the rest was simple! The performance was amazing and truly professional! “Sweeney Todd” is a Stephen Sondheim musical production, written by author Hugh Wheeler. It has an engaging/hysterically funny/ sardonic plot, exceptional music and a cast that is amazing. This is truly a production equal to anything you’d see in the big city. I laughed so hard. Great scenes with the barber slitting a client’s throat and havoc ensues! This is truly a “must see production.” We are very blessed to have so much talent in this community.

HIT (from reader Pamela Bazzani): “Sweeney Todd” is a MUST SEE. The direction, music, sets were all Broadway worthy. Thank you Sierra Stages for bringing such first class entertainment to our community. To all the fabulous cast and crew, we appreciate greatly your many hours of rehearsals. You were amazing!

MISS (from reader Bruce C. Bolinger): The Union reported that a car crashed into the CVS in the Glenbrook Basin on Sunday. A photo shows the car entirely in the store. When I was shopping there this morning, much of the store’s interior was roped off and plywood sheets had replaced the broken windows. This is at least the second time this has happened to that same store. It is a significant danger to passersby and anyone in the store. I asked one of the clerks why CVS hasn’t taken protective measures, e.g., metal posts out near the curb to prevent this from happening. She explained it was the responsibility of the shopping center but that it wouldn’t do anything. Even my bank has metal posts in front of it. Why hasn’t the shopping center taken preventive measures? I wish The Union would do an in-depth report on this problem. Who is responsible for correcting the problem and why haven’t steps been taken to prevent it? It almost seems as if allowing someone to be killed or maimed is less of a concern than the cost of preventing it.

MISS (from reader Nancy Brost): That the latest gross domestic product (GDP) data from the Department of Commerce shows the economy has contracted in both the first and second quarters of this year, traditionally indicating that the nation is in recession.

HIT (from Brost): That the Nevada County Fair is back Aug. 10-14. What a great time to get out and socialize as well as enjoy the exhibits, shows, and the great food and entertainment.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to all of those who worked for many years, to keep the Nevada City Courthouse downtown. We have enjoyed broad-based community support with past and present local elected officials, city and county staff members, architects, former and current judges, immediate courthouse neighbors, and the community as a whole. Thank you! However, in spite of all this, the Court Facilities Advisory Committee is recommending building a new courthouse in a new location. The next challenges will be choosing the best site, and finding productive uses and funding for the “old” courthouse buildings; owned jointly by the state and Nevada County. We cannot neither allow nor afford abandonment. Onward!

HIT (from Matson): And here’s to the 250 homes and businesses that allowed us to grace their properties with the blue, white and red “Keep Our Courts Downtown!” signs, featuring an image of the 1937 Art Moderne courthouse, built by Lindren and Swinerton Inc. They, by the way, also built the Nevada City Hall, another WPA project of concrete and steel construction. (City Hall was rehabilitated in 2000 to meet all modern-day requirements). Now that the die is cast, sincere thanks to all those involved for their public support by displaying those signs on their properties. We will, with gratitude, take them down at the end of this month. Thank you!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): to the Education Commission of the States for awarding California the Frank Newman Award for State Innovation, accepted by Gov. Gavin Newsom, “in recognition of its coordinated approach to educating all students from preschool to postsecondary … to ensure educational equity” and improve student outcomes. What hypocrisy, when California was the worst state when it came to reopening schools, hurting children academically, mentally, and physically, with the lowest student scores in the nation. In fact, after complaining about Zoom instruction in California’s public schools, Newsom sent his children to private school. And he gets an award?