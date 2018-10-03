Hits & Misses: Nevada County’s senior athletes a HIT in Spain

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the 24 local senior track and field athletes who trained all year and participated in the 2018 World Masters Athletics Outdoor Championships in Spain recently. Congratulations to the medal winners!

HIT (from Rebane): To the prospect of new homes and apartments being built in Nevada County. That's good news driven by economic improvements. Construction jobs are good jobs and a worthy occupation for talented young people to enter. Shout out to the Nevada Contractors Association and to expected cooperation from the City of Grass Valley.

MISS (from Rebane): To Nevada City and its aggressive panhandlers. If low-lives, druggies, and trimmigrants weren't made to feel so welcome maybe there would be fewer.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Jan Arbuckle, a Grass Valley City Council member, who is the new president of the League of California Cities. The League represents our municipalities' interests at the State Legislature. It boasts 475 members with only seven California cities being non-members. Their classes and forums are a huge help to newly elected and appointed officials, and city department heads. It allows city officials to share their challenges and successes. Its Western City Magazine is the go-to place to place a city-related resume or find a great hire for your community. Jan's presidency is a high honor for her, Grass Valley, our region, and it's a nice nod to all small cities in California.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To KVMR's Celtic Festival, which transforms the Fairgrounds into the British Isles and the arena into a venue for jousting and other medieval games.

HIT (from Emerson): To Sierra Stages production of "You Can't Take it With You" with a great cast and one of the most beautiful sets I've ever seen. Welcome to Steve Lambert, an actor new to Nevada County. I'm sure we will see him in many plays from here on. Only three more performances!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Elizabeth and Dave Poston's beautification project bringing flowers to the downtown Grass Valley landscape, proof that it often takes only one or two people with a vision to create real change.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To Monday's sold-out "Thru the Lens" at the Del Oro Theatre, celebrating local filmmakers by putting their films on the big screen. A fundraiser for Nevada County Media (the new name for NCTV/Digital Media Center), the annual event features fans screaming as the gussied-up filmmakers exit a limousine to be interviewed and filmed on the red carpet prior to entering the theater. A great time was had by all.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Give a D-minus to Harvard Law School students who petitioned to have Judge Kavanaugh dropped as a lecturer before a legal decision is made on his guilt or innocence. Hey, kids, read the chapter about, "Innocent Until Proven Guilty." And give an "F" to the school for caving in to their demands.