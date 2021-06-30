Hits & Misses: Miners Foundry hosting live music is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Cris Kelly): To The Miners Foundry and our local musicians for providing a safe place to see and hear live music during much of the pandemic. It has been a great avenue for those who need a live music fix, to dance a bit, to sit outdoors with a drink and enjoy the massive talent we have in our community. They have helped keep us engaged and feeling hopeful throughout the past months.

HIT (from reader Alice Root): To the Nevada County road crews and contracted workers for clearing the brush 10 feet back along the county roads! It is hot and dirty work, I’m sure, but a great help in fire prevention. We especially watched and appreciated as they cleared Rough and Ready Road, and Rough and Ready Highway. It was really great to see, since we had just had a roadside fire started across from us a few weeks ago. Another plus — our 3-year-old grandson loved watching the big equipment crunching and grinding. Thank you!

MISS (from reader Ray Bryars): To The Union for publishing the “push poll“ (check it on Wikipedia) regarding the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine. It is inconceivable that a newspaper that has been publishing since 1864 would be sucked in by such biased polling. Isn’t there anyone at the newspaper who is responsible for ensuring that the pollster is conducting an honest poll? You owe it to the community to publish another front page article that has all the shocked on-line responses.

MISS (from reader Steve Cottrell): To multiple reports that two recent murders occurred “in Nevada City.” Actually, they occurred in rural Nevada County, a few miles from Nevada City. The community generates enough controversial media coverage on its own without murders committed in rural Nevada County being added to the mix.





MISS (from reader Pete Sabey): To Terry McLaughlin’s June 17 “Critical race theory lurks in schools.” The commentary is filled with scholarly sounding references. Whether deliberately or naively, Terry is channeling another manufactured right-wing wedge issue put into Trump’s ear by Christopher Rufo (whom McLaughlin approvingly quotes). Rufo has publicly boasted that he came up with this to keep the Trump mob in a frenzy and further disrupt democracy to ensure GOP victory in 2022. CRT is a graduate school program attempting to unearth the roots of our persistent, systemic white racism. Never taught in public schools. Probably should be.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To The Friends of the Library Book Sale, which is back! On the first Saturday of every month, you can choose from a wide selection of thousands of quality books, generally for a buck a book. This Saturday’s sale will be held outside, and ensuing sales both inside and out. 100% of the proceeds benefit all three of our western Nevada County Libraries, including their current Summer Learning Program. Just two blocks away you can also pick up some fine produce at the Saturday Farmers Market for Independence Day weekend celebrations. Book sale location: the Doris Foley Historical Library, 211 North Pine St., Nevada City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To seeing “In the Heights” at the Sutton Theater. First time to go to the cinema in 18 months, and I’m a major movie fan. So glad our theaters are open again.

HIT (from Emerson): To Homer Nottingham’s popular tai chi and qigong classes in Pioneer Park.

HIT (from Emerson): All the excitement about Music in the Mountains’ “Happy Birthday USA” concert on Saturday and the Fourth of July parade in Grass Valley. It’s wonderful to have these traditional events resumed this year.

MISS (from Editorial Board Jo Ann Rebane): To years of poor planning by the state of California. Our water system was designed and built for a population of 20 million, and today we’re over 40 million. Seventy-six percent of the snow-melt and rainwater run-off from the western slopes of the Sierra flows out to sea. Only 24% is collected (surface water storage) for human use. When a fully expected period of drought arrives as it did this year, California is once again caught unprepared.

MISS (from Rebane): To litigants threatening to appeal and further delay building of the Dorsey Marketplace development. No entity will clean up the mine waste there unless their entire proposed project is approved. This community needs the additional apartments and flats planned for the site. Grass Valley wants the project and has worked diligently with the developer to meet local needs.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To thinking the pandemic is over. Like objects in your sideview mirror, the pandemic is closer than it might appear. New cases are still being reported, 25 last week in the west county. And the highly contagious Delta strain is increasing the risk to unvaccinated people.

HIT (from Durkin): To the new normal of hybrid and full-time remote work. Although the technology has been around for decades, it took a pandemic to convince employers that many employees are more productive and happier working from home. Also, remote workers cost less, because of lower facilities, utilities and insurance expenses.

HIT (from Special Sections Manager Valerie Costa): To all of the wonderful events that are coming back! So many great things coming up at all of our local venues, so go check out a live performance soon to ensure that these businesses thrive in the future.

MISS (from Costa): To the shortsighted and costly effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom a year before he would be up for re-election, anyway. Surely we have a better use for $215 million of taxpayer money.