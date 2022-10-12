Hits & Misses: Measure V — There’s a price to pay to stay safe

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): to those comparing our sales tax rate if Measure V passes to the sales tax in other California counties. So what? Nobody loves to pay taxes, but if you choose to live in the forest, there’s a price to pay to stay safe. 92% of Nevada County is in a Cal Fire-rated High or Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. It takes money to reduce the fuel load and to improve Emergency Communications to rural residents with crappy internet and cellphone service. Another 50 cents for every $100 spent is a small price to pay to reduce our risk of becoming another Paradise.

A MISS (from reader Tim McCall): by Susan Rogers, October 6th: Rogers asked a few cynical questions regarding Supervisorial candidate Patti Ingram Spencer’s “reported” remarks against Measure V. Rogers had an opportunity to include a brief summary of Ingram Spencer’s concerns but chose not to. As I understand one of Ingram Spencer’s concerns is the possible impact of an additional ½ cent sale tax on businesses in downtown Grass Valley. I hope she receives an answer soon. I too have an unanswered question. Our county Controller passed along the fact that the additional tax revenue, estimated at $12M per year, will go to the county General Fund and placed into a restricted account. A sitting member of our BOS was at the podium, so I asked our supervisor, “Under what conditions might the restrictions on the account be removed?” A satisfactory answer was not forthcoming. I personally am not against an additional tax, if used wisely to reduce our exposure to wildfire, however questions remain unanswered. To guarantee tax revenues are used for the stated purpose, state law requires a two-thirds vote. Measure V requires a simple majority. Reasonable questions deserve forthright answers, not cynical questions in return.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): Next time you’re in Reno, be sure to see Magique. It is a Las Vegas type show with two world class magicians and dancing showgirls in spectacular costumes. Worth a drive to Reno just to see this show.

HIT (from Emerson): All the PG&E, NID, and Caltrans workers who toil so hard to make our streets and highways safer. I know it get irritating to be stopped or slowed, but in the end, it’ll be worth it.

HIT (from reader Sally Knutson): to Kevin Kiley for Congress. Price controls have historically resulted in less product and higher prices, not more product and not the lower prices promised by Kevin’s opponent. Kevin Kileyknows this.Elect Kein Kiley to Congress.

HIT (from Columnist Tom Durkin): to Hometown kids Charlie Hall and Bevin Bell-Hall won the 2022 Director’s Choice at the Santa Cruz Film Festival for Hall’s documentary The Long Memory. The film is about Utah Phillips’ last ride on a train and his legendary career as a hobo, folksinger, storyteller, philosopher, political activist and homeless advocate. The homeless shelter Utah’s Place in Grass Valley is named after him. Both graduates of NU, the Halls now live in New York City.