Hits & Misses: Measure V on the ballot is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits & Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from reader Charlie Brock): Kudos to the County of Nevada’s Administrative Staff, Cal Fire, and the Board of Supervisors for carefully crafting and placing on the November ballot, Wildfire Prevention, Emergency Services and Disaster Readiness Measure V. The tax monies raised (estimated $12 million per year), can also be used to match state and federal grants leveraging these much needed funds towards far greater benefit! Vote yes on Measure V. Now is the time to act. As Smoky would say: Only we can prevent Forest Fires. Thanks again for the collective wisdom and efforts of our County’s leaders.

HIT (from Ann Driver, former school board member): To Dr. Carolyn Bronson for upping the ante in her already busy life managing the family horse business to utilize her extensive and broad experience on multiple school boards in Nevada County and throughout her business career to become a board candidate for Area 6 Sierra College Joint School District. Her vast management experience, and her higher education expertise and perspective will enhance any board on which she serves.

HIT (from reader Sue Gundred): Tonight a very wonderful thing happened. I was dining with five old friends at Alloro. There was a nice looking couple sitting behind us and I was concerned that we were making too much noise and were disturbing their dinner. When we went to pay our tabs the waiter said no, that couple paid for you. We were astonished and are very grateful to the kindness of that couple. We all hope to pay it forward.

HIT (from Shanti Emerson): Fiona Ma and her many recent trips to Nevada County bringing expert advice, certificates of accomplishment, and fun (especially at the karaoke party).

MISS (from Emerson): Celtic Festival canceling at the last minute due to very unhealthy smoky air. So sad. Hasn’t happened in in a couple of years due to COVID-19. We do so miss this wonderful gathering. Maybe next year.

HIT (from reader Claudia Taylor): To Peggy Fava for using her past decade of award-winning achievement working with underserved youth and her trauma intervention expertise to now step up as a candidate for trustee to serve the youth of Pleasant Ridge Union School District in South Nevada County.

HIT (from reader Cynthia Hren): To Kevin Kiley, candidate for Congress, for fighting to defeat the most radical COVID response bills in our California state Legislature. Kevin is also a strong supporter of local, grass-roots parental control of our schools.

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): Since when does someone get to have their Hit or Miss printed without their full name? I refer to last week’s top-of-the-column Miss from “Michael H.” I hope this was just a major slip-up and not a new policy.

MISS (from reader Vida Santos): Associated Press news prevails in our “local” newspaper. If local news is not available, why not quote from other news sources? Quoting the Wall St. Journal, Epoch, New York Times, Sacramento Bee, etc. would produce more balanced information.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the Draft Horse Classic last weekend at the fairgrounds. An awesome display of gentle giants and their human coachmen.

HIT (from Hood): To Brian Dahle, candidate for governor of California, who is committed to suspending the gas tax and providing immediate relief to drivers, while using the state’s huge surplus to ensure our roads are maintained. If you want to see lower gas prices, then vote for Brian in November.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To a Wolverton political cartoon (The Union, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022) which depicted three elephants scheming to defund public education. There is no such idea floating around in elephant circles and to claim that is an obvious Alinsky-like tactic.

HIT (from Rebane): To restaurant owners and small businesses who are organizing to put a stop to yet another bad law authored by Democrats and signed by Gov. Newsom. The new law, unionizing fast-food workers, will reduce entry level jobs, promote automation, raise customer costs, and create a hodge-podge of restaurant wage regulations.

MISS (from Rebane): To the Biden administration’s decision to continue draining oil from the Strategic Reserves through election day. Looks like a vote-buying scheme to me.

HIT (from Rebane): To the end of the pandemic. It’s time to end all emergency powers claimed by Gov. Newsom and President Biden, withdraw all vaccine mandates, halt all enhanced food stamp benefits, lift state restrictions on work requirements, and remove people from Medicaid rolls who are not eligible any longer.