Hits & Misses: Lovely weather a HIT, but also a MISS to snowpack

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Mary Owens, principal and branch manager of Owens Estate & Wealth Strategies Group, for being named to the 2020 edition of Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Advisors on the list were nominated by their affiliated investment firms and then subjected to a rigorous research and interview process. For a businessperson in a small rural town, this is a notable award.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the continuing mild weather, which is lovely to be outside in but (according to long-range weather forecasters as reported by Cal Fire representatives to the Coalition of Firewise Communities) could be an indicator of not getting much more rain and a potential drought year. Nothing is projected yet but it’s something to pay attention to.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): Jack Meeks, the suicide victim at the local shooting range, served on the Nevada County Board of Education for all of the 14 years that I was county superintendent. I knew Jack quite well as I helped on his school campaigns and served with him for all of those 14 years on the school truancy board. Jack was a retired teacher who never married but found his many stray dogs to be his family. He was a bit quirky with a sly sense of humor but always placed the needs of youth first in all board decisions. He was always generous with his time and money. The educational community lost a fine friend. RIP Jack.

When we have a chance to support a government policy that bolsters and encourages families, we should take it.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum volunteers and the track laying project along Sacramento Street. At last the mystery activity is explained. Looking forward to seeing its completion.

HIT (from Rebane): To an accomplished career and the recent retirement of Barbara Bashall. She leaves the Nevada County Contractors Association CEO position and now takes up the duties of governmental affairs manager for the organization.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Chinese lunar New Year celebration in Nevada City. What a celebration with Taiko drumming and dancing dragons. We are so lucky to have the Community Asian Theater of the Sierra, and CATS is so lucky to have the support and devotion of Nevada County. Looking forward to their next production, Any Tam’s The Joy Luck Club playing April 9-May 2.

MISS (Emerson): To the Oscars choice for Best Picture, “Parasite” … one of the most violent ugly films I’ve ever seen.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): A big salute to all those who take a few extra moments from their busy day to hold open doors or offer, “Can I help you with that?” to the elderly and disabled. St. Peter has an asterisk next to your name in his ledger.

HIT (from Tracy): A big “Thumbs up!” (pun intended) to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rich Tortosa for moving from Yuba City to the Northern California Orthopedic Associates here on East Main Street. He was instrumental in repairing an elbow (ladder accident) and crushed fingers (wood splitter accident) for this accident-prone rancher.