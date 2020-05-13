Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Withholding COVID-19 case details a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Walt Stickel): To Nevada County health officials who are withholding detailed information as to the locale of our local Covid-19 victims. I believe the public has a right to know the general location of these people, especially if they have been working in areas that the general public frequents.

MISS (from Stickel): To all those people who are wandering into recently open public venues such as supermarkets without masks, perhaps thinking the pandemic is over, not realizing that they could be carrying this disease without symptoms and possibly spreading it to the rest of us.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Ricki Heck, new president of the NID board, who brings new energy, integrity and the willingness to communicate to the public.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the customers who have supported the local restaurants during this time. Isn’t it great that they’ll be opening up soon, if not already?

HIT (from Emerson): To the Board of Supervisors meeting late Monday to start cautiously opening up businesses. Good news!

MISS (from Emerson): To all the finger-pointers who cannot stop their ugly partisan politics even in this Covid-19 climate where we need to cooperate and coordinate. Partisanship is the opposite of patriotism.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Newsom, who without legislative authority commands that the statewide November general election shall be “vote-by-mail.” According to the California Globe, there are 458,000 residents who have died or moved still on the state’s “active” voter rolls. What trouble could there be with nearly half a million accessible ballots floating around next autumn?

MISS (from Rebane): To closed parking lots at state parks. Is it true that closely parked, asymptomatic automobiles can transmit coronavirus?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Nevada County has only had one known fatality from the coronavirus thus far and all we know is that it was someone in the eastern part of the county. Might not our over-protective officials have shared information on the victim’s age and sex and whether they had “underlying health conditions?” Was that person a resident, or tourist? There’s no shame involved with the disease, so why conceal the information? Perhaps a Union reader had contact with the victim, and would benefit from that knowledge.

MISS (from Tracy): Suppose you’re lucky enough to have escaped Covid-19, but as a result of the shutdown can’t find adequate income, food or lodging? Imagine graduating from school and entering this job market.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Consolidated Fire District for sending a letter to owners of undeveloped lots (i.e., no buildings on them) requesting that they take steps to ensure their properties do not constitute a wildfire threat to nearby developed parcels. Empty lots are one of the biggest problems in terms of fire risk, because in the unincorporated County there is no law or ordinance, either state or local, that can be applied to undeveloped parcels to enforce vegetation management (other than what’s within 10 feet of a road). This will need to change, but for now, kudos to Consolidated for being proactive.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To Caltrans for tree work they will be performing in the coming weeks at the Banner/Lava Cap bridge where it crosses over Highway 49/20. This would be a huge chokepoint in a wildfire evacuation as hundreds of cars come down Banner. Trees will be clear-cut 10 feet back on both sides of the bridge, plus thinning (anything under 4 inches taken out) within an additional 20 feet back. Folks, this action is meant to save lives in a wildfire — please don’t complain about losing the trees.