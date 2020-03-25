Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Wishing good health to neighbors a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the coronavirus bringing out the best in many neighbors, who wish safety and good health to everyone who passes by, with a wave and a smile.

MISS (from Reinheimer): Trump’s insulting treatment of the press at his “news” conferences is an embarrassment and is worsening.

HIT (from reader Shirley Moon): Super BIG hit to all involved with the Nevada County School Art and Media Contest, “Flowing Through History – The Bridgeport Bridge Restoration Project.” The superintendent’s staff did a most remarkable job facilitating this contest. A big shout-out to all the teachers who encouraged the students to use their talents, imagination, and research skills to enter amazing art and videos.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jonathan Collier): To Darrell Berkheimer’s column, “Millennials Stir Major Concern for Economy” (The Union, March 14). I, for one, really appreciate the intergenerational conversation that Darrell is bringing up, and specifically how these trends may affect us locally. We need more dialogue between the generations as they obviously have different lifestyles and perspectives, yet we all have to live together.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To everyone who has been participating wholeheartedly in the self-quarantine/social distancing project. Let’s hope that it works and that Nevada County can get back to work soon.

HIT (from Rebane): To being able to stay in touch with loved ones and friends via telephone, email, Skype, and FaceTime. Seeing another’s happy face definitely helps lift the inconvenience of being isolated at home.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To everyone who is using this time at home to do brush clearing, tree limbing and other work needed to create defensible space for fire season. Let’s get that done while we have time and can benefit from the stress relief that physical work gives us. If you can’t do the work yourself, reach out to neighbors for help. And if you have neighbors who are not able to do their needed work themselves, offer to organize a neighborhood work party (If you work as a group, remember to maintain social distancing until further notice.)

HIT (from Rogers): To the residents of the Sherwood Forest Firewise Community who offered a grocery pick-up service to their neighbors considered high-risk for the effects of coronavirus. This is a good example of how a Firewise Community can provide benefits beyond fire safety for all. Eventually, there will be a way to put your address into a web page and find out if you’re already in a Firewise Community and if so, who to contact, but that’s on the back burner for now during the current emergency situation.

HIT (from Rogers): To the County’s new COVID-19 Updates on Nevada County Media’s YouTube Channel. Visit http://www.NevadaCountyMedia.org, click “Watch Now” and scroll to the Coronavirus Update section. Click “View the Playlist” to see the most recent video at the top of the list. Videos featuring County officials are being posted at 4 p.m. each day with the latest accurate, official County information on our local situation. The daily update can also be viewed at 4 p.m. on Comcast Channel 11, Suddenlink Channel 16, and the Nevada County Media Facebook page.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the new Nevada City City Council, which is exciting and truly diverse.

HIT (from Emerson): To Heidi Hall getting 54% of the vote from her constituents in the primary, and she doesn’t have to compete in November.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Businesses and organizations are working hard to get the much needed “word out” during these difficult times. One central location that is quite helpful and comprehensive is Connecting Point 211. They regularly update what’s happening relative to community clinics, curbside pick-up and food delivery, finance and business, food distribution, grocery stores, testing, transportation, and utilities. To contribute your relevant info or for current updates and information go to https://211connectingpoint.org/nevada-county/covid-19/ Let’s get through this!

HIT (from Matson): Nevada County Government is working hard to provide the services we need, to keep us informed and well out of harm’s way. Their main link: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2924/Coronavirus provides the latest news on the virus and how best to cope and stay safe. It also includes links for business resources, such as “how to apply for” the U.S. SBA Injury Disaster Loan, and details of Gov. Newsom’s recent executive order, as well as the definition of “Essential Workers.” Let’s stay on top of this and get back to normal ASAP!