Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Whoever fixed the bench is a HIT!

HIT (from reader Richard Johnson): To the person or persons, whoever it was, who within 24 hours had fixed the bench that had been badly vandalized on the Alan Thiesen trail in Alta Sierra. Thank you, great job!

HIT (from Johnson): To the people who leave little painted rocks in random places along trails in the forest. They always brighten our day!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To this first year in recorded history with no rain in February. According to Chief Jim Mathias of Cal Fire, such rain would have stayed in the ground and fed the root systems of trees and vegetation. Without it, they are more dry and less fire-resistant. Late rains in May don’t do the same thing. There is more possibility of large, rapidly growing fires this year than in recent years.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the Fire Safe Council’s free Defensible Space Advisory Visit program has restarted with cautions in place to meet COVID-19 public health standards. This visit by a trained volunteer educates you on how to make your property more fire-resistant and meet defensible space standards. To request a visit, use the Contact Us form at http://www.AreYouFireSafe.com.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the traffic webcam at the McCourtney Transfer Station, showing you an every-five-minutes photo of how many cars are in line. Scroll down to see it at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/1447/Solid-Waste.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Temporary Food Facilities Carhop event at the Rood Center on Saturdays and Sundays until June 26. Order your favorite food from a vendor in the parking lot and help them make some money during this economic downturn. I had two delicious fish tacos for $6. Also, a scrumptious hand-dipped in chocolate and peanuts ice cream bar.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the newly opened restaurant and their customers. Remember, leave a larger than usual tip for your servers. They haven’t had any for a while.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Last week the Nevada County Board of Supervisors plowed through a two-day agenda taking comments on the county’s $266 million budget, then dealt with more budget proposals (over $10 million) and heard arguments on revised fee schedules for animal control, the sheriff’s office, library and treasurer-tax collector. Then they dealt with the fee schedule of the building department. And other less-weighty items. All from remote locations, because of the pandemic. And all subject to criticism no matter how they voted. Let’s hope they were at home, in comfortable surroundings. These people deserve our applause!

HIT (from Tracy): So why were our seeds for tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and the like in such short supply this year? My friend Renee Shepherd (of Renee’s Gardens) explains: “There’s no seed shortage. This season, by mid-March, seed companies experienced order volumes 8 to 10 higher than any other year.” That combined with shipping delays by an overwhelmed UPS and USPS and finding enough qualified employees (Renee offers 850 varieties of flowers and veggies) working under Corona virus safety rules. Next year, she promises, things will be better.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To continued closure of the DMV office on Sutton Way. It is a brand new, taxpayer-funded building and an operation which should be providing essential services to county residents. Parked in the back you’ll see several cars, probably belonging to employees receiving full pay. What are they doing day after day? If every other business in the county can enforce social distancing and keep the counters clean, surely the DMV office can do something similar.

MISS (from Rebane): To the governor’s plan aka AB 860 to send vote-by-mail ballots to 458,000 deceased or relocated voters on the active list — 24,000 of them are duplicates and will receive two or more ballots. AB 860 requires 4,500,000 (that’s millions) folks on the inactive list also to receive ballots and allows 20 days past election day for receipt of returned ballots. What could go wrong with all those millions of extra ballots floating around?

MISS (from Rebane): To the governor’s health department putting off until Stage 4 the opening of local swimming pools. We have streams, creeks, rivers, NID ditches, and lakes in Nevada County. It is essential that our children learn to swim. With all this inviting water around, strong swimming skills are essential for the safety of our youth. Stop the uncertainty and open the pools.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): There is still time to file your taxes for free, before the July 15 filing deadline. Our traditional Tax-Aide program, sponsored jointly by the AARP Foundation and the IRS, is currently on hold due to Covid-19 precautions. Normally their trained volunteers prepare and file taxes for free, for a target audience of low to moderate income taxpayers, and those over the age of 50. Roughly 1,400 Nevada and Sierra County residents take advantage of this service every year. While assessing options, “Tax-Aide is providing access to selected tax preparation software so taxpayers can prepare and file their own tax returns at no cost.” For more info visit https://signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online/.