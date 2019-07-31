Hits & Misses in Nevada County: White Barn Project a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the White Barn Project at the fairgrounds where young exhibitors can get slightly used white clothes to wear when they show their animals at the fair. Otherwise, their families would have to buy clothing worn only for a few days and outgrown quickly.

HIT (from Emerson): To Bach’s lunch classical concerts at St. Joe’s held Tuesdays at noon. Only one more left!

HIT (from Emerson): To Community Involvement Day at the Fairgrounds where charities received donations. The Food Bank of Nevada County, Foothill Lions, Nevada County 2-1-1, NEO Youth Center, Story Club, Community Beyond Violence, Cinderella Project, Nevada County Diaper Project, Gold Country YMCA, Nevada County Pets in Need, The White Barn Project, and BloodSource participated.

HIT (from Emerson): To the beautiful boxed flower gardens throughout downtown Grass Valley.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): From cows to corn dogs to carnival, nothing showcases our community better than the Nevada County Fair. Join in the fun!

HIT (from Tracy): Standing applause To the continuing work of The Union editorial cartoonist R.L. Crabb. It’s a rarity to find someone of that talent serving a rural community newspaper.

MISS (from Tracy): The proposed Dorsey Marketplace. Do we really need another shopping mall? What about news that malls across the nation are suffering decline because of online commerce? Would it really offer “low income housing units?” How low is “low”?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Sierra Stages current production of “Cabaret.” It’s a stunning achievement with an imaginative set, outstanding technical theater, and all of our favorite performers singing, dancing and acting in top notch form. Catch it if you can as the play closes Aug. 3.

HIT (from Rebane): To preparations which promote the upcoming county fair. The Hansen family was named fair family of the year. Community Involvement Day drew donations of blood and more donations to support local nonprofits. There have been radio interviews and newspaper articles highlighting the many interesting exhibits and fun things to do next week. Get ready to attend the fair and enjoy the most beautiful fairgrounds in the U.S.!

MISS (from Rebane): To anyone who thinks a U.S. congressman has any legislative mandate to meddle in the California insurance market. Better to aim attacks and to seek relief from the governor, the California legislature, and the California insurance commissioner.

MISS (from Rebane): To Gov. Newsom, who signed SB-27 to keep President Trump off of the primary ballot as an urgency statute to “preserve the public peace, health, or safety” and to “ensure that the protections afforded by this act are in place for the 2020 primary election.” He thinks he is saving us from riots or some kind of widespread epidemic caused by the public’s inability to review five years of President Trump’s tax returns. Really? This act is clearly unconstitutional.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To the hiring of Dan Crossen as the new athletic director at Nevada Union High School, a home run for the district. Dan is a superb teacher and has big shoes to fill with the departure of Jeff Dellis, who was an “institution” in the classroom and on the playing field.

HIT (from McAteer): NID has done a superb job in managing their lake recreational facilities. They are often a target for water issues but they are doing a fine job in maintaining their reservoirs for recreational purposes.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Turning Point, the organization contracted by the County of Nevada to provide local support services for people with serious mental illness. Their case managers and doctors do a great job for their clients and we are lucky to have this service in our rural community.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park getting another nice boost this fall. The North Bloomfield school house will receive some well-deserved TLC. The work program will “realign the schoolhouse to plumb, reinforce walls, and rehabilitate doors and windows so that it can continue to serve the public.” When finished this highly significant building will be available for educational and community events. The Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins (http://malakoffdigginsstatepark.org/) have supported this project like many others, with grant funds they’ve helped secure. In September, HistoriCorps in conjunction with California State Parks will get to work. If you’d like to join in, volunteers can register for free at historicorps.org/north-bloomfield-ca-2019.