Hits & Misses in Nevada County: ‘Understanding fire and fuel’ column a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Susanna Wilson): To Alan Stahler for his focused, factual and easy-to-understand columns related to science and our local environment. Especially the “Understanding fire and fuel” column on Sept. 17. Thanks for your continued input, Alan. The Union wouldn’t be itself without you.

MISS (from reader Gary Pesselt): Harry Wander wrote that Comcast has no backup generators — correct but he goes on to state that Comcast does not rebate the customer for the lost service time. Wrong. Last year Comcast rebated me for six days although we were only out four days. He also states Comcast phones go out. Interesting as we have two Comcast phones that have not gone out during PG&E outages. He goes on to state PG&E rebates the customer. I haven’t gotten a PG&E rebate in many years — all I’ve gotten are rate increases.

MISS (from Pesselt): The continual misuse of the word myriad. There is no “of” after myriad.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): At last, an entertaining and informative guide to the glut of propositions on the upcoming ballot. Go to CalMatters.org and look for: “Gimmie Props” for a guide, even offering short non-partisan videos and more detailed information.

HIT (From Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the successful Zoom fundraisers for our local non-profits. They were so interesting and so much fun but mainly, they raised a lot of money.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the people who steal political signs. It’s our First Amendment right to post signs for our candidates!

HIT (from Emerson): For all the people who have the chutzpah to run for political office. More candidates in Nevada County than in recent years.

HIT (from Emerson): For the generous monies from the Board of Supervisors to local nonprofits. We needed this boost up. Thank you.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): The Penn Valley Rotary and Lions service clubs for their “Golf for the Kids” golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 4 at Lake Wildwood’s golf course. Golfers compete in a modified Stableford point system where golfers earn points based on their net score for each hole. The golfers are required to obtain sponsors who donate money for each point. Fixed amount donations are also accepted. Both organizations use the funds for program scholarships that help kids learn leadership skills, anti-bullying programs, etc. Donations may be made by sending your check, made out to Penn Valley Rotary Club, or to Penn Valley Lion’s Club and sending to Dan Halloran, P.O. Box 120, Penn Valley, CA 95946.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to county libraries which are still closed to everything except online orders and curbside book pickups. Now the libraries are trying to remain relevant by suspending overdue fines (hoping all those books which have been resting in the homes of patrons since March’s lockdown will come back to the library and not be lost), by holding limited outdoor book browsing, and by allowing teachers to borrow more books than regular patrons.

MISS (from Rebane): to the governor’s color coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” which does not have a green risk level The least restrictive yellow level doesn’t allow restaurants to open fully nor does it permit places like our Foothills Events Center to open again until the pandemic is gone. How can he shut down so many businesses? How long will we allow this?

HIT (from Rebane): to the Nevada County airport which hosts the Cal Fire attack planes. We are fortunate to have these planes stationed here to fight fires that threaten our county and to help out with fires in nearby counties.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to the City of Grass Valley for using Measure E funds to pave the deteriorated access road in and out of my neighborhood behind Fowler Center. Outstanding quality work by local company Hansen Brothers makes it a win-win, thank you.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): to blue skies and wonderfully fresh fall air. Let’s hope it stays that way.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Constitution Day Parade’s 54th anniversary next year in 2021! This unique hometown event was cancelled this year due to pandemic health precautions. Its purpose is to celebrate and remember the United States Constitution. It kicks off with a reenactment of the signing of the Constitution with delegates in full Colonial garb. Nevada Union students sing the National Anthem. Then come veterans’ groups, bands, Merry Widows, Shriners and the Famous Marching Presidents, to name a few. Key contributors since 1967 are Beryl Robinson, Cathy Whittlesey, George Harper, Sean Metroka and Bill Lambert. Nevada Lodge 13 Mason, Sean Metroka, states “there will be a parade next year in 2021!”

HIT (from Matson): To the late Bill Lambert who worked all year long to organize and produce the Constitution Day Parade. The Masons, the City and the Chamber of Commerce joined him. Each year the Marching Presidents present the “Colonel William H. Lambert Award” for “Outstanding Service.” At one City Council Meeting Bill’s street closure request was under discussion. Both dedicated and crusty he said, “I don’t give a damn whether you approve it or not. At 2:00 we’re coming down the hill!” In his final days the Spirit of ’76 Marching Band paraded into his house. Fifes and drums played his two favorite songs: Yankee Doodle and The Girl I Left Behind Me. Bill loved it.