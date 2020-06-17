Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Two HITS by Hollie Grimaldi Flores

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HITS (from reader George Carter): Two HITS on June 11, as Hollie Grimaldi Flores scored with her very personal reflections on Black Lives Matter and her moving feature on John Carr.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall and other volunteers helping out at the carhop event at Rood Center this Sunday.

HIT (from Emerson): For the kind, thoughtful silent ceremonies in Nevada City for Black Lives Matter.

HIT (from Emerson): To the churches meeting online on Sunday and throughout the week. Don’t forget your donations.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): OK, all those who believe, “Black Lives Matter,” please raise your hands. And how about brown lives? Among Native Americans a common phrase is: “All those who say we should trust our government’s promises should have a long talk with an Indian.” And then there are all those brown families separated in detention on our southern border. Injustice is widespread. Keep the ball rolling.

HIT (from Tracy): From author and educator Michael Keith (my cousin) in Massachusetts: “Instead of calling law enforcement agents ‘police officers’ why not name them ‘peace officers?’”

MISS (from Tracy): A rancher friend says he’s mystified by the number of “BLM” signs and bumper stickers he’s seen recently: “Why is the Bureau of Land Management advertising so much?”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To R.L. Crabb’s Tuesday, June 16, political cartoon – a Dad explaining to his son that they are taking down the Civil War monuments “to make room for monuments to the next one…” This piece should get national recognition and a Pulitzer Prize!

HIT (from Rebane): To the high schools reopening in August with a staggered attendance regime with half the student body on campus and in class two days a week. At least the kids will have the benefit of friends and real live teachers. Now, what about the sports programs?

MISS (from Rebane): To the cancellation of the county fair. So much good flows from the fair it is hard to reconcile giving it up. If NID can limit use of its reservoirs and boat launches to residents of Nevada and Placer counties, why can’t the fair limit entrance to Nevada County residents only (we know our Covid-19 numbers are really low here) and some maximum number of attendees at any one time?