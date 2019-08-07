Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Training for triathlon a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To triathletes in training. Every day, I’m seeing more women training in bike riding, swimming and running at Scotts Flat Lake for the Sunday, Sept. 15, Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon. Go ladies!

HIT (from McAteer): To the OLLI fall schedule of classes now online! This program offers low-cost, short-term, non-graded special interest classes for our local senior community at our local Sierra College campus. Over 180 classes are offered. Google: Sierra College/OLLI for more details.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Nevada County Fair with all the exciting rides, delicious food, melodious bands, exhibitors, vendors, and most of all, a grateful public for five days of fun! (Be sure to try the log ride.)

HIT (from Emerson): To the Peace and Justice Center for a great fundraiser in Pioneer Park on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. to raise money to help those incarcerated at the border.

HIT (from Emerson): To the League of Women Voters for hosting a candidate debate for those running for Dist. 1 State Rep. seat Thursday (Aug. 15) at the Rood Center.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To The Roots and Wines wine and food event this past Saturday. Roots and Wings foundation raises funds to help the Penn Valley schools meet needs that the normal budget can’t. Anything that helps children and schools is a big hit.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the U.S. economy continuing to grow despite slowing growth abroad. The jobless rate last month held steady at 3.7%, near a 50-year low according to the Wall Street Journal. Average hourly wages for private sector workers increased 3.2% over last year. Look around, there are “help wanted” signs all over this county. If you want a job, you can find one.

MISS (from Rebane): To missing Carolyn Singer’s twice monthly garden columns. Her garden wisdom lives on in her books “Deer in My Garden,” in back issues of The Union and at TheUnion.com. RIP.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the philosophy that, “Politics is best regarded with disdain saved for a dirty diaper. It should best held at arm’s length. Downwind.”

MISS (from Tracy): Why is Congress afraid of admitting that weapons of war whose ONLY purpose is spraying bullets and killing people are still available to the public? As a gun owner and former NRA-certified shotgun sports coach, I protest. These guns are for murder, not for sport or target shooting.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Fire Safe Council for greatly surpassing last year’s numbers in providing Defensible Space Advisory Visits to Nevada County residents who need advice on improving wildfire preparedness around their house. About 400 visits were done in all of 2018, but more than 1,000 visits have now been completed as of Aug. 1. All visits are done by trained volunteers acting in an advisory and educational capacity only (not enforcement). To request a visit, got to http://www.areyoufiresafe.com and fill out the online form.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Dr. Sarah Woerner, pediatrician, who is hard at work harvesting fruit and making pies. She’s picking wild black berries, plums, nectarines, peaches and more to produce top-quality, delicious homemade pies. Her efforts supply a needed additional income stream for the KARE Crisis Nursery which provides a “welcoming nurturing respite for small children” at no cost to the families. Choose any flavor you like, including mix and match combinations. Even better, Sarah personally delivers each pie in Dr. Sarah’s PieMobile. Every dime above the pies’ hard costs goes to the nursery. Check it out at https://www.drsarahspies.com/ or just go ahead and place an order by calling 530-913-9770.