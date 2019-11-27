Hits & Misses in Nevada County: The Union’s ‘Our View’ on Nevada City a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To The Union on its profound miss-understanding of how much genuine support Mayor Senum has in our community. The editorial, Our View, was so obviously biased and mean spirited; not journalism!

HIT (from reader Ed Haines): Thanks for recently returning to marking the obituaries of veterans with the American flag. This was done regularly years ago but for some reason was dropped. Many of us, veterans for not, appreciate the special recognition of these fallen patriots. Please continue this honor.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): With all the hundreds of thousand tons of debris being removed from communities devastated by the Camp Fire … where is all that stuff going?

HIT (from Tracy): Perhaps a tip for next Thanksgiving? Where family gatherings can become rancorous if politics enter the conversation: A friend “makes peace” at her table by adding cannabis to the menu, in the form of “Alice B. Toklas” brownies.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Fellow film lovers, the best movies will come out now until the end of the year as these will be the nominations for Oscar. Plan to go at least once or twice a week to Sierra Theaters or the Onyx. See the best Hollywood has to offer.

MISS (from Emerson): To people who do not watch the impeachment hearings and see this as revenge rather than what it is … testimony about Trump’s threats to the Ukrainian government. Must watch the proceedings to know the truth.

MISS (from Emerson): To the OLLI concert called off. Looking forward to their spring event.

HIT (from Emerson): To NU dance department’s show last weekend. Beautiful exciting performances.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Hallmark Channel, producer of The Christmas Card, for granting Nevada City’s United Methodist Church permission to screen the movie this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Admission is free. It’s a sweet story about an American soldier returning home, and visiting the church that sent him an inspirational Christmas card while overseas. A love story ensues. You’ll recognize many scenes in and around town (and Ed Asner). This screening is part of the Christmas Outreach program sponsored jointly by Nevada City’s United Methodist and Trinity Episcopal churches. Ultimately, 81 families will receive wrapped gifts, turkey with all the trimmings and more to brighten up their holiday season.