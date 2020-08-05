Hits & Misses in Nevada County: The Summit series is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Christiana Kelly): A hit to The Summit series. An anthology series of performances by some of our very talented artists of Nevada County. The series has a variety of artists, musicians, aerialists and dancers. It’s a great, mid-week entertainment show. Go to TheSummit.watch for more info.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To an upcoming tour of Nevada City trees slated for trimming or possible removal by PG&E, with the tour group including the city manager, city engineer, mayor, Sam Gitchel (a member of the city’s new Fire Safety Committee), and Joanne Drummond (vegetation manager for PG&E in Northern California and former executive director of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County). Sadly, numerous city trees are growing very close to electrical conductors. Undergrounding the lines is not an option since the necessary trenching would kill many trees. Let’s hope this joint communications effort will result in better fire safety and as little tree loss as possible.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the public education Zoom event last Tuesday put together by the Coalition of Firewise Communities, necessary because individual, neighborhood-based Firewise Communities cannot hold their own meetings during the pandemic. PDF files of the presentations and excellent educational resources are on the Coalition website at http://www.NCCoalitionFWC.org.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): There appears to be broad community solidarity and support for retaining that fine Himalayan Cedar on the corner of Bennett and West Broad streets in Nevada City. There is a lot of PG&E work going on in that neighborhood in an effort to “harden” the power lines, and apparently, this tree is in the way. Hopefully it will all work out for this Heritage Tree to continue gracing that street corner for many years to come.

HIT (from Matson): There’s a lot of PG&E work going on in a couple of Nevada City’s roadway corridors. I have heard that the goal is to bring in more power from Grass Valley’s Sutton Way substation. Enough to power up the Rood Center, the courthouse, City Hall, most of the downtown and the Seven Hills Business District during a Public Safety Power Shutoff. As we are now in the midst of fire season, that would be absolutely wonderful to help these businesses and government agencies maintain and provide needed goods and services. Surviving the negative impacts of the pandemic, without enduring power shutoffs at the same time, would really help.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the yoga studios and hair salons and other small businesses that have gone under.

MISS (from Emerson): He who wants kids to return to school in August doesn’t want us to vote in November. I wonder why.

HIT (from Emerson): Roped off downtown streets so that restaurants can serve their customers outside.

MISS (from Emerson): America being the country with the most COVID-19 cases in the world. Why? No national policy?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the state legislature and the governor for shutting down the “gig” economy, terminating favorite The Union contributors like Lorraine Jewett’s “Lorraine’s Lowdown” column and all those other independent contractors here and across California.

HIT (from Rebane): To our friends and neighbors who have filed to run for elected office this November and to those who have accepted positions on local non-profit boards. The work of these people keeps our community life humming along with style and verve not matched by any other city or county.

HIT (from Rebane): To recent Other Voices writer Robin Diel who laid bare the Marxist ideology underpinning the Black Lives Matter organization. BLM is not an equal rights group but a racist organization intent on forcible overthrow on this great country.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): You have to wonder what’s going through the minds of U.S. Senate Republicans who gleefully shower new military spending (new F-35 fighters) and a $2 billion FBI building with money but slash the unemployment extension for some 20 million out-of-work voters from $600 to $200 a week. What will the response of those people be when they see an “R” after candidate’s names on a ballot?