Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Supporting business owners at HIT

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the patrons of the Day Break Café in Penn Valley who brought their own tables and chairs to eat takeout meals outside the restaurant, in support of the owners.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the grinch that called the sheriff to complain they weren’t sitting far enough from each other! Bah! Humbug!

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To the environmental disaster and fire danger on Sugarloaf Mountain that is allowed to exist due to illegal camping.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): Despite declining ad revenue, The Union continues to forge forward. They are a calming and reassuring daily reminder that life goes on. They also highlight the efforts of Nevada County residents in assisting each other during this quarantine. Now if they could just follow the lead of an Australian newspaper which just printed blank pages so readers could cut in strips and use as toilet paper.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Fast and Fit Women’s Fitness Studio on South Auburn Street, which also provides online exercise options to its members but was not mentioned in Tuesday’s feature article on local gyms. The latest is a Stretch & Relax/Meditation video created by gym owner Judi Bannister. Don’t we all pretty much need to stretch, relax and meditate nowadays?

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames, for figuring out how to serve customers without opening the store to the public. Between noon and 5 p.m., you can call one of four phone numbers shown on their website, or use the web contact form, and they will get you what you need for curbside pickup. I was able to make an exchange and didn’t even have to get out of the car. Great service from a locally owned business.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To our adaptable local businesses. You can get drive-thru and take-out prepared food from many favorite restaurants. Your vet provides drive-thru visits. People doctors are using telemedicine. The computer guru can diagnose and fix problems online. Some grocery stores take orders for curbside delivery. Call your retailer to ask about home or curbside delivery of books, hobby materials, or office supplies. Don’t forget that teachers are delivering curriculum for distance learning at curbside and via Google Classroom, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

HIT (from Rebane): To all of our neighbors who have found face coverings of one kind or another to wear at the grocery store.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to our local musicians cranking it out with Stay At Home Music! Chris Crockett, a longtime county musician, is performing for us on Facebook. It’s complete with a PayPal tip jar, plus he’s taking requests! Peter Wilson is also performing from home, and he just put on a fine one-hour show through the stayathomemusicfestival. Peter then invited everyone to join him for dinner via Facebook. I’m sure there are other musicians that I’ve not yet run across doing something similar. While I can’t wait until this horrible crisis is over, I’m going to enjoy all the people that are so generously sharing their talents.

HIT (from Matson): And here’s to those businesses and organizations vigorously upping their game. TheUnion.com has a map and listings of our area’s businesses offering pick-up, take-out, and delivery service. Check it out at Special Delivery. You can add your business at news@theunion.com. Another comprehensive resource is Connecting Point 211, covering everything from prescription drug delivery to curbside pickup and grocery delivery. Go to COVID-19 | 211 Connecting Point to learn what’s available, or to submit what your business has to offer.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Temporary cessation of The Union’s Monday print edition.

HIT (from Emerson): All the people out walking and enjoying the beauties of nature.

HIT (from Emerson): To the people of Nevada County who are following the restrictions which will keep us healthy and stop the virus from spreading.

MISS (from Emerson): To anti-vaxxers. Can you now see how important it is to the health of our country, our planet that your children be vaccinated? Whole populations have been wiped out due to out-of-control viruses.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): A sharp salute to Captain Crozier, whose love for his men means more to him than his naval career.

HIT (from Tracy): To having discovered a four-roll package of Green Forest toilet paper in our bathroom cabinet. I’ll trade it for a professional paint job on my old Mercedes.

HIT (from Tracy): A big round of applause for all those who decided NOT to hoard toilet paper. They deserve much acclaim.

MISS (from Tracy): Why isn’t our self-assessed genius president – who nods agreement at medical experts’ advice to wear face masks — refusing to wear one? It would detract from his allure, silly!

MISS (from Tracy): Within earshot of Highway 49, it normally sounds like a rushing stream. Now, only silence. It must be a drought?