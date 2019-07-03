Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Support for daughter coming out a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Fr. Phil Reinheimer): Kudos to mom Kathy Lee Knight (Letters, June 27) for her courageous support of her daughter’s coming out as gay.

MISS (from Reinheimer): Those anti-LGBTQ people who sent in hate mail to the library over the “Drag Queen Story Hour.” As Kathy Lee’s letter said, hatred always loses.

MISS (from reader Becky Goodwin): Our local bus service does not operate on Sundays. This is tough for folks who don’t drive who would like to go to their churches and do other nice things on Sundays!

HIT (from Goodwin): To the work going on at the corner of S. Auburn and Neal streets in Grass Valley. It looks like we are getting a nice new welcome decoration and/or sign to replace the weathered old sign I once said was a “miss.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Stifel Investment Services and its Grass Valley branch manager Chris Nielsen, who put today’s Fourth of July Parade on TV with their generous donation to sponsor today’s live broadcast from downtown Grass Valley. Thanks also to Chase Bank for additional support. Tune in at 11 a.m. via Xfinity cable Channel 11 or streaming live on the internet at http://www.nevadacountytv.org (click green button under Cable Channel Streaming) or Facebook at NevadaCountyMedia2.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Right now is a great time to visit Sierra County. The trails, lakes, snow in the high country and a roaring North Yuba River are extraordinary this year. We stayed at Sierra City’s Buttes Resort, brought some groceries from home, and enjoyed dining out at the neighboring Mountain Creek Restaurant and Red Moose Café. All together it made for a mighty nice getaway that’s close to home. For the full scoop visit https://www.buttesresort.com/ and http://www.facebook.com/BuckhornSierraCity

HIT (from Matson): To Nevada City Cohousing bringing in the goats to improve fire safety on their property. There’s a nice little seasonal creek, Roger Williams Ravine, which drains their community. It’s an ideal habitat for black berries, grasses and brush, in and among the big trees. Sometime in July for about a week, temporary fencing will be installed and the goats will do their job of munching into oblivion, all of the low-lying greenery.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): The loss of Summer Thymes and Mill Street Clothing Company, two wonderful Grass Valley companies with wonderful owners. We will definitely miss you both.

HIT (from Emerson): The multigenerations who attend Musical Mondays at the Madelyn Helling outside amphitheater. Over 100 in attendance last Monday to hear Western Song Birds. Thanks to InConcert Sierra for making this possible.

HIT (from Dick Tracy): The patriotic music and sentiment that emerges at the July 3 “Picnic at the Pops” concert celebrating American independence. It’s easy to imagine composer John Phillip Sousa smiling from ear to ear watching the festivities.

MISS (from Tracy): The state’s programs on health requirements and “Get Focused, Stay Focused “ for high school freshmen that cut out an “elective” class and cripple music and arts enrollment.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Jo Ann Rebane and Emerson): To an outstanding Music in the Mountains Summer Fest 2019 classical music series. There were familiar brass tunes to enjoy with brats and beer, a stunning choral and orchestral performance of Carmina Burana highlighted with three gorgeous solo voices, two thoroughly enjoyable, very accessible, and beautiful classical events with the professional orchestra and talented soloists, and concluded with the crowd pleasing July 3 Patriotic Pops.

HIT (from Rebane): To current attention being paid to homeless teenagers/young adults. Hopefully the nice grant the Friendship Club obtained will result in reduced flow of miss-directed, vulnerable children into the adult homeless pipeline.