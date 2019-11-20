Hits & Misses in Nevada County: SPD staff a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Paul August): To the customers and staff of the SPD Market in Nevada City who found my money clip. I didn’t know I dropped it. The next day, an SPD clerk called me. This was a heroic effort in finding my phone number and reaching me during a power outage. He said a woman in line turned it in to him. He put it in the market safe and I got it the following day, all intact. To the honest folks of Nevada City: you have my intense respect, admiration and gratitude.

HIT (from reader Britta Tigan): When OLLI Orchestra’s concert scheduled for Nov. 15 was canceled just hours before the start time, local media jumped in to get the word out. The Union sent out a message to subscribers and posted it as breaking news online. KVMR and KNCO announced it over the air several times on Friday. Sierra College posted signs, sent emails and supplied personnel to help OLLI Orchestra Friends turn cars away with heartfelt apologies. Only one-fifth of the expected audience hadn’t received word.

MISS (from Tigan): Maestro Steve Miller fell ill and was unable to conduct OLLI Orchestra’s free concert “OLLi oLio.” Several hundred community members missed out on great music. Fortunately, Miller has recovered and plans another concert in May. There aren’t plans to reschedule the fall concert at this time. OLLI Orchestra’s website will post any new info.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): In what world is a mere two years probation adequate punishment for an unlicensed, undocumented illegal alien whose bad driving caused his car to skid off the road and kill his passenger? This driver could be still out there driving around with no license and no legal status. Unbelievable.

MISS (from Rebane): How is it that a hit-and-run, DUI driver who caused no injuries and has no priors spends 180 days in jail, gets five years probation, must undergo 9 months of substance abuse treatment, must attend victim impact panels, has his license suspended for a year, and must use an ignition interlock device for a year? Is this sentence commensurate with the crime in light of the situation above?

HIT (from Rebane): To suggestions offered by Greg Zaller – different approaches to dealing with the problems homeless people create in Nevada County. What is there to lose in trying something else when what is being done doesn’t work. The cities and county should try, monitor, measure and retry until the number of homeless people goes down to 60 people (those housed temporarily at Hospitality House), nobody is trespassing or camping in the forests, nobody is making warming fires in the wild, the mentally ill and those addicted to drugs are in residential treatment programs, and those not willing or interested in receiving help are encouraged to emigrate.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the fine new exterior look of the National Hotel. They are “bringing back” this highly historic lodging landmark. “We faced some issues with the cost of exposing the old brick,” said hotel design team member, Bri Ingram. Following some serious prep, cleaning and prime coating, an historic brick color, Aurora Brown, was applied to achieve the “brick” effect. It works very well. The iron shutters and hotel trim are receiving a dark iron color to highlight their contributions to the overall outside appearance of the National Hotel. If this is a prelude to how great the inside will ultimately look, we’re all in for an even bigger treat!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Curious Forge and all its excellent classes to spark creativity in potential artists.

MISS (from Emerson): To the lack of moral courage and integrity of our national representatives in failing to censure the dishonesty of the 45th president.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To The Bridge, a relatively new KVMR “sister station” at 105.7 FM in western Nevada County, with NPR’s Morning Edition on every weekday morning, 5-9 a.m., followed by an early edition of Democracy Now with Amy Goodman at 9 a.m. NPR’s All Things Considered is on 3-5 p.m. weekdays. Weekly shows from other independent stations, such as On the Media from WNYC and Left, Right and Center from KCRW, can also be found on the schedule. Go to KVMR.org, choose “Listen” on the navigation bar, and click “Schedule — The Bridge.”

MISS (from Rogers): To yet another power shutoff, and right before a major holiday week. Let’s hope the predicted rains will actually arrive and be plentiful.

HIT/MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Let’s see a show of hands of Nevada County voters who have no idea of what “5G” means, and could care less. WHOA! That many? Me, too!

HIT (from Tracy): If the Nevada City Council decides to eliminate the title of “Mayor” from the current mayor, will the person-in-charge be determined by the schoolyard game of rock-paper-scissors?