Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Small Business Saturday a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki has gone from being a data dork to the tan khaki King who never changes the color of his pants on daily news. Kongrats, Kornacki!

HIT (from Reinheimer): Attorney General William Barr now says his boss is wrong about the “fixed elections” accusations he keeps making. Is he next in line to get a Trump termination treat?

MISS (from Reinheimer): Trump attorney Joe DiGenova should be disbarred for stating that Chris Krebs, former cybersecurity chief, “should be taken out and shot” for doing his job.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): The holidays are upon us, and one thing has not changed; Dr. Sarah’s Pies. These delicious fruit pies are made and delivered by pediatrician, Dr. Sarah Woerner. One hundred percent of the profits help fund the Kare Crisis Nursery. Their mission: to keep families together during trying times, be it medical appointment or a job interview. The families can leave and safely house their child in a quiet neighborhood for several hours or several days. Sarah’s husband, Tony Norskog, grows some of the fruit on his Banner Mountain peach orchard and rhubarb farm, formerly a vineyard. To treat yourself, a friend or to donate: email drSarahsPies@jps.net or phone 530-913-9770. Happy Holidays!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to a two week weather forecast with no rain in sight.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): to the newly remodeled Holbrooke Hotel, again gracing downtown Grass Valley with historic charm and newly spacious elegance in the public areas. An enlarged back patio with heaters looks inviting for these cooler evenings. Let’s hope the banquet room (which has lost it carpeting to hardwood and one small oriental rug) has decent acoustics, since most of the sound-absorbing materials there seem to have been removed. Other than that, it’s a wonderful upgrade and a boost to downtown.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): to downtown Grass Valley shoppers on Small Business Saturday. People were out and about, and although it wasn’t nearly as crowded as it would have been in a typical year, there were definitely many of us locals making a point of spending locally to help our small businesses. Let’s keep it up through the end of the month.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): to Paul Cummings, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager, who presented on Monday to the California Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management in Sacramento. He focused on the telecommunications and evacuation challenges we face as a rural community, especially those experienced by older adults and people with disabilities. Kudos to him and the entire OES team.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to our local merchants. Shopping locally is a pleasure since our neighbors and friends are providing services, employment, and reliable products as usual, all delivered with a helpful attitude and smile.

MISS (from Rebane): to the growing number of government officials statewide and nationally who preach COVID limits on gatherings but don’t follow their own prescriptions or edicts. They are modeling behavior which will encourage everyone else to mimic. All those Warp Speed vaccinations can’t come fast enough.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): to COVID vaccines developed faster than ever may be ready before the end of the year.