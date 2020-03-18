Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s drive-through testing a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson)—To Sierra Memorial Hospital offering drive-through COVID-19 testing. They really stepped up to the plate! Let’s be proud of our local hospital.

MISS (from Emerson and Editorial Board member Susan Rogers) — To the dang Coronavirus causing panic and mayhem across the world. May our businesses be able to recover from this financial disaster.

MISS (from Emerson) — To all the wonderful plays (“Blithe Spirit” and “Joy Luck Club”), concerts, parties, meetings, openings and other events that have been canceled due to you know what.

MISS (from Emerson) — To power outages at the worst time possible.

HIT (from Emerson) — To all the dedicated Caltrans and PG&E employees who work their tails off in the roughest weather to make things better for us.

MISS (from Emerson) — To all the toilet paper “thieves.” Are they really that full of it?

HIT (from Susan Rogers) — To Bryan Cox, general manager of the Lake Wildwood Association, for giving LWW residents a laugh in a recent message about various facility closures there due to the COVID-19 issue. The golf course and golf pro shop will remain open to members, and they “encourage all golfers to purchase at least one sleeve of golf balls or a glove for every container of toilet paper that they purchased from Holiday Market.” In these scary times, a sense of humor is vital for maintaining our collective sanity.

HIT (from Susan Rogers) — To Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames, for staying open (with somewhat reduced hours) so we all can still buy supplies for keeping ourselves and our children busy while staying at home for who knows how long.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy) — The “Golden State” can boast of a lot of positive things, but we also have nearly half of the nation’s homeless population. In Oakland alone the number has increased 47% in the past two years. In response, our government has decided to allocate a lot of money to the problem, but has yet come up with a way to get money to the people living on the streets.

HIT (from Tracy) — To the owners of the Onyx Theatre in Nevada City for closing down entirely – in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic – until the “all clear.” Commendably, they will keep paying their staff during the crisis.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane) — To younger couples in a Grass Valley neighborhood willing to shop for supplies and drop them off on the porch of their “older” self-quarantined neighbors. How kind and thoughtful!

HIT (from Rebane) — To those who have made the adjustment and admitted age-related vulnerability to the coronavirus. You have been practicing social distancing and begun a self-imposed home quarantine. May you find the time, at last, to do the little tasks you’ve postponed, to bake something delicious, to think through a problem, to read a good book, and to continue to exercise.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle) — To the five incredibly talented Ghidotti High School young women who participated in the Rotary Area 4 (western Nevada County) speech contest.

HIT (from Nolle) — To Penn Valley Rotary Club members participating in Science night at Williams Ranch school. A great time was had by all.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson)— There’s a nice amenity available at Grass Valley’s Wolf Creek Trail. The city’s Animal Shelter is adjacent to the trail and has a formal program through which you can take shelter dogs for a walk on the trail. Doing so is both a process and commitment. You qualify by completing an application, getting a fingerprint check (live scan), completing training on procedures, and providing a consistent schedule for dog walking. To learn more about it just drop by the shelter at 556 Freeman Lane, Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIT (from Matson) — There’s a great opportunity out there to get your groceries delivered to your home. Gov. Newsom has directed anyone over the age of 65 to stay home. AbleCarts can help. This nonprofit grocery delivery service was founded by Tyler Szura to “kill two birds with one stone; support our mission (employing those with developmental disabilities) while helping our aging community get the groceries they need,” states Szura. You call in your order and they purchase your items at SPD Markets. AbleCarts then calls you, the client, gets reimbursed via your credit card, and drops your food off at your front door. To take advantage of this program or learn more call 530-277-5964.