Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Section champion Lady Falcons a HIT

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): PG&E telephone call in the middle of the night warning about a power shut-off that never happened.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the Lady Falcons, Forest Lake Christian varsity girls basketball team and their coach John McDaniel. This team recently won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Championship. Those years of team and skills building paid off. Congratulations!

HIT (from Rebane): To the daily page of comic strips in The Union newspaper. There is always a clever comment by some character, an insight, or funny observation. We need the relief and chance to laugh.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): A big round of applause to guitarist John Girton, whose music has entertained Nevada City night spots since the days when old Cirino’s on Broad Street had a 10-by-12-foot raised dance floor.

MISS (from Tracy): According to George Boardman’s Monday column it may take weeks for the State to tabulate “Super Tuesday” ballots. Does anyone really believe it would be a good idea for the same bureaucracy to take over PG&E? “From bad to worse” describes the issue.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Blithe Spirit, hit play by Sierra Stages Community Theater at the Nevada Theatre. Especially beautiful costumes and set. Now through March 21.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the campaign signs mischievously taken down as soon as Heidi Hall’s were put up. I wonder who did it?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Mahjong Madness is sweeping across Nevada County. Mahjong groups are popping up everywhere, playing multiple forms of this complex, originally Chinese game. It’s great fun, mentally stimulating and requires skill, strategy and a bit of luck. Finally our “Mahjongers” can meet and enjoy many styles of play at the Miners Foundry, Sunday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. This game is a central theme in CATS’ (Community Asian Theater of the Sierra) upcoming play at the Nevada Theatre, The Joy Luck Club. Mahjong Madness is presented by CATS and the Miners Foundry. There will no-host food and drink throughout. Suggested donation: $10. To sign up (reservation only) email CATS at info@catsweb.org.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To ongoing strong attendance at the monthly meetings of the Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities. In the middle of winter (OK, a sort-of winter) we are getting 65-70 representatives from Firewise Communities (both certified and “in training) who are staying updated on the latest news and information about getting prepared for wildfire.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To Caltrans, which has been responding well to community concerns about the dense trees adjacent to the Banner Lava Cap overcrossing over Highway 49/20, a major “chokepoint” during an evacuation. Instead of thinning back only the standard 10 feet from the bridge, they will be thinning 30 feet back, taking out trees 4 inches in diameter or less. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to what’s needed here and in other parts of our county to make evacuation routes safer, but we’ll take it.