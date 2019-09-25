Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Return of Ackerman column a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Dee Murphy) — A big hit to not one, but two columns in The Union written by Jeff Ackerman. His thoughtful humor and insights have been missed!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Newsom who signed two bad bills recently. AB5 now makes hundreds of thousands of workers in California “employees” instead of independent contractors. Job flexibility is now lost and employers are facing new costs and business hurdles. And if that wasn’t bad enough of an economy killing decision, Newsom signed AB1482, bucking the will of the voters in our last election. Voters turned down the Rent Control Proposition. Newsom ignored that and signed AB1482 into law. Another blow to our statewide housing shortage.

HIT (from Rebane): To finally seeing visible hints of progress on several projects. The Higgins Marketplace site is being graded in preparation for construction. And the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City sports a freshly painted façade.

HIT (from Rebane): To running into friends all enjoying a Saturday night out with dinner at the new Nevada City restaurant “One 11” and then laughing until our sides ached, courtesy of Off Broadstreet’s current production “Baja Princess.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To The Thanksgiving Play, a very funny Sierra Stages production now at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Directed by Sandra Rockman, it’s a hilarious satire focused on two hipsters in their excruciating attempts to be politically correct while creating an elementary school play about Native American Heritage Month. All four actors are perfectly cast and it’s a fun evening out. You can even book your reserved seats online with no fee. It runs through Oct. 5.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the sidewalk work on Pine Street in Nevada City, south of the Pine Street bridge, which will make walking to town much safer because installing a railing is part of the project. The street has to be closed entirely to do much of the work, so if you’re driving into town via Zion Street, give yourself extra time to detour around on Sacramento Street to get to downtown.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Raley’s barbecue cook off raising money for Redemption Youth Ranch in Grass Valley which provides a safe place where at- risk youth can experience healing through life on a ranch. Each child is paired with a mentor who will contribute to developing life skills and encourage personal growth.

HIT (from Emerson): To another Draft Horse Classic at the Fairgrounds giving us exposure to the gentle giants who played a part in our history.

HIT (from Emerson): To the delicious pies sold at Draft Horse by the KARE Crisis Nursery, which provides care and support to children and families through emergency child care and supervised visitations.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To fall weather signaling some nice new offerings from our local farmers, and the end of others. Cooler weather at Saturday’s Farmer’s Market was a good reminder. Still available were strawberries, black berries, raspberries, sweet corn (last call), tomatoes, onions, peppers, squashes, peaches and pears. As those things begin to fade away we’ll move into delicious apples, sweet potatoes, and winter squashes. In the meantime there should be another week or two of those great berries. And speaking of blackberries, Riverhill Farm, weather permitting, will be continuing its “You Pick” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and possibly a week or so beyond that.

HIT (from Matson): To Mountain Bounty Farms’ Early Bird renewal special and their Fall Harvest Picnic. For signing up for their Winter Season CSA before this Sunday, Sept. 29; the first week of vegetables is free, with convenient pickup locations in Grass Valley and Nevada City. The 25-week season begins Nov. 13. They are also hosting a Fall Harvest Picnic on Saturday, Oct. 12. This offering includes roasting a locally raised pig, John’s fresh-baked sourdough bread along with lots of fine vegetable sides fresh from the farm. It’s a good opportunity to come out and visit their farm, mingle with the farmers and CSA members, and celebrate the change in seasons.