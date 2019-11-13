Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Releasing repeat offenders a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To letting two repeat offenders out of jail after having a fire in their camp. They were back in the camp the next day with the same device they had been using to have a fire. Where is the zero tolerance policy?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Janeth Marroletti, Executive Officer of Gold Country Community Services, for her excellent PowerPoint presentation to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors about the needs of our aging population and especially the need for a senior center. Thanks also for all the heads of other advocacy groups who were there to support the requirements of our seniors and speak to the board. Special gratitude to our supes who listened intently, were extremely sympathetic to the issues seniors face, and offered advice on getting what they need.

HIT (from Emerson): To an excellent Music in the Valley concert at the Unitarian Church and all the talented participants.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): When a new and improved 737 Max is test flown, let it be a round trip coast-to-coast flight with the entire Boeing board of supervisors as passengers. Traveling in “Coach” Class!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the Trump economy. Wages are up. Minority employment is at an all-time high. The employment participation rate is up. There’s no inflation. Mortgage rates are low and consumer confidence is strong. Employers are hiring. Anyone who wants a job can find work.

HIT (from Rebane): To the collaboration between the Nevada County Contractors Association and our local Sierra College offering three courses that help prepare people to become skilled and proficient construction workers. How will this county ever build the housing units needed if there are no trained tradesmen? The construction trades play a vital role in a vibrant community.

HIT (from Rebane): To the Music in the Mountains chorus which performed the ever awesome Lux Aeterna for an appreciative audience last Sunday. After days of power shutoffs and darkness it was a joy to enjoy the music’s light.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the “Be Ember Prepared!” video from the University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension office on YouTube.com. Starts with interviews with homeowners in the Tahoe area whose homes were nearly burned down due to flying embers (which destroy far more homes during a wildfire event than that actual front of the fire), then shows 20 different spots around the house that are vulnerable to embers. Easy to understand with great visuals. Go to YouTube.com and search “Be Ember Prepared!”

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the people who went toward the Dorsey Fire to get a photo to post on social media (yes, really). This is both thoughtless and dangerous, because you are clogging the road, preventing fire engines from getting in, and wasting the time of responders who have to keep you out. And to those asking the fire officials, “How long should we stay away?” the answer is “Until you hear on the radio or see online that it’s safe to come back.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To last Saturday’s free skin cancer screening at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Everyone is greeted and signed in by a Cancer Center volunteer and then guided to their exam room by another volunteer. Dr. Matthew Muellenhoff and Adam Payne, PA-C, conducted the visual exams which took two or three minutes. For those few people for whom something was detected and possibly needing further attention, they received a written report and a list of local dermatologists they could contact. This year approximately 100 people were screened in the three hour time slot, and there is another one scheduled in the Fall. They could not make it any easier.