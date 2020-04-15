Hits & Misses in Nevada County: ‘Read Aloud’ program a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Richard Johnson): To The Union, for moving the crossword puzzle to the last page of section 2. It has made life at our house much more harmonious!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To a new “Interactive Read Aloud” program for kids stuck at home. While for anyone and everyone, the targeted audience is students K-2. It’s a literacy channel on YouTube, created and operated (at home) by Grass Valley Charter School teacher Elissa Spencer. The purpose is to make the kids feel less helpless during this harrowing time, while tuning up their reading and writing skills. The theme changes weekly with new material being uploaded daily. It’s also geared to give a stay-at-home parent 15 minutes or so, to do some laundry, make a cup of tea or just chill for a bit.

HIT (from Matson): Nevada County residents are, true to form, stepping up. Recently I noticed several cases of “free” canned goods at the edge of a city street. As generous as that is, there is still a need to wipe down every single can before doing anything with it. For that reason, as an important health precaution, the Food Bank of Nevada County is no longer accepting food donations from the public. However, we can still help. The Food Bank is hitting record, rapidly growing numbers of people in need of food. Today money is the most helpful donation. To donate please go to https://foodbankofnc.org/donate or call 530-272-3796.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the colorful and cheerful email just received from Sierra Timberline, featuring two photos of bright umbrellas and patio furniture just waiting for us to get outdoors. Their umbrellas (in all sizes) are available for front door pickup, seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m. and barbecues are all at closeout prices and already outside the store. Looks like a nice opportunity to Shop Local, support a great business and get ready for spring.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the increasing number of certified Firewise Communities, now at 41, with more still in the pipeline to be certified under the umbrella of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. Warmer weather is clearly on the way, and the Fire Safe Council’s annual Wildfire Preparedness Guide 16-page insert in The Union should be out by June 1. Look for it in this newspaper starting in late May.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the beautiful sapphire colored frog who somehow found our tiny pond in a forest on Banner Mountain, we thank you for your beautiful music night and day. How did he get here anyway?

HIT (from Emerson): Even though we might not be able to see our doctors, Yubadocs is there for us.

HIT (from Emerson): To the second most populous country on the planet, India, with 1.35 billion compared to our country of 382 million. India has 10,815 confirmed cases of Covid19, 1,190 recoveries, and only 353 deaths. In America, there are 595,093 confirmed cases, 44, 218 recoveries, and 24,537 deaths. (Modi must be doing something right.)

HIT (from Emerson): To the governors of our states who have given the strongest leadership for preventing and treating the victims of Covid19. Our gov has done a fine job.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the tattle-tales who call 911 to report on people “violating” the stay at home advisory by having a store that looks like it’s open or people walking around town.

MISS (from Rebane): To closing parking lots for some open air venues like a state park trailhead. What could possibly be the harm from parking one’s car in the sun? Where else is it actually healthy for mind and body than on a scenic trail, on a beach, or at a playground?

MISS (from Rebane): To Gov. Newsom and his list of ambiguous and unattainable criteria for opening up California’s economy. Must 40 million people wait until every facility can ensure 6 feet between every employee or student in order to go back to work or to school? Must we all be in self quarantine until there is a vaccine against Covid-19? What percent of the population must test positive for antibodies/immunity before Newsom admits herd immunity already protects us and we can release the great state of California from the economy crippling stay at home order?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Deprived of my Monday morning New York Times Crossword Puzzle in The Union I had a conversation over breakfast with my wife. She seems like a very nice person!

MISS (from Tracy): To the CV-19 avoider who reports: “My body has absorbed so much hand sanitizer that I clean the toilet every time I pee!”