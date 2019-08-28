Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Police blotter revealing crime is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To Jo Ann Rebane’s comment about the daily police blotter. The problem is the policy of arrest and release of repeat offenders back into the community. They often don’t even have to post bail. Nevada County has to have a policy that the detainee must go before a judge, prior to release, to see if this person represents a continuing danger to the community. Our judicial system is not protecting the community. Just read the Jail Media Report every day, and then check to see if they are still in jail. Drug use, theft, violence, and vandalism are rampant in Nevada City and Grass Valley.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): Toxic, terrible Trump tweets temporarily turn taxpayers toward tearfully tumultuous traumatic times too tragically!

HIT/MISS (from Reinheimer): My newspapers finally came to my home last week; but not until after 8 p.m.!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To David Vertin, longtime owner/operator of Cedar Creek Horse Horselogging and Milling, and the Nevada City Carriage Company, who has a new pursuit. At age 71 he is enjoying nationwide success in rowing competitions, sometimes with a partner and sometimes solo. Recently he won two gold medals and one silver at the Southwestern Master’s Regional Regatta at the Marine Stadium in Long Beach, originally constructed for the 1932 Olympics. He then moved on to the River City Rebellion in West Sacramento and with his partner, Peter Matthiesen, placed third in the finals. This placement entitles them to compete in the United States Masters Nationals Races in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the tree-cutting scammers who knocked on the door of an elderly woman and told her she must clear trees for defensible space and it would cost her $24,000. No legitimate tree company would do this. Don’t fall for it, and help your elderly neighbors, who might get easily intimidated or confused, understand all their options for creating a safer landscape.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To this week’s Red Flag Day, the first of the season. Remember, on a Red Flag Day, put your Go Bag in your car along with other evacuation essentials, open your garage door and have your car facing out. Stay alert: listen to local radio, look outside often, smell the air, monitor local media websites, listen for air tankers. If there’s any sign of a fire that might come your way, leave. Do not wait to be told, because that means others are also being told to leave, and roads will clog quickly.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): Congratulations to Twin Ridges School Superintendent James Berardi for being appointed the new County Superintendent of Sierra County Schools. Berardi replaces former Ready Springs Superintendent Merrill Grant who took the superintendency in Fall River School District in Shasta County.

HIT (from McAteer): Nevada County School enrollment is up! The return of families to our community is a positive sign for all.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Penn Valley Rotary for staging a disk golf event at Western Gateway Park as a fund raiser for kids programs in Penn Valley.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To another great BrewFest benefiting Music in the Mountains. Thanks to all the brewers (especially the locals) who brought their kegs for all to enjoy.

HIT (from Emerson): To another Bounty of the County, this time at the Fairgrounds. Very successful. How Nevada Countians love good food!

HIT (from Emerson): To Ricardo Lara, California Insurance Commissioner, meeting with an overflow crowd at the Event Center while another SRO group watched the live stream at the Rood Center. State government is doing what it can to get us all insured.

HIT (from Emerson): To a great opening for the Nevada City Film Festival in its 19th year. Way to go.

HIT (from Emerson): To Sierra Stages’ presentation of “The Roommate” in Theater By the Book at Miners Foundry.

HIT (from Emerson): Kudos to all who voted in Assembly District 1 special election.

MISS (from Emerson): To all those who didn’t vote in the District 1 special election.