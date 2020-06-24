Hits & Misses in Nevada County: PG&E fine is a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): The PG&E fine is chump change for them. Should be $100 million for the fire victims, and the former CEO should be welcomed to prison.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To lower gas prices here (at least at the two stations at the corner of Brunswick and Nevada City Highway) than in Auburn or Roseville.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the upcoming final weekend (Sunday, June 28, through Tuesday, June 30) for free green waste disposal. Visit http://www.areyoufiresafe.com and click “Green Waste” for full details. Experience shows that many people wait until the last weekend, so beat the heat and get there early.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To this early heat wave, drying out vegetation and trees so there’s even higher risk later this year.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to our Nevada County businesses offering curbside pickup and home delivery. Some folks have more spare time on their hands these days, so they’re tackling home improvements, gardening, and other projects long neglected. Needing some garden supplies, I phoned around and found three businesses which happily provided curbside pickup. Being able to get everything I need right here in our hometowns is greatly appreciated. If you’d prefer to not enter a business for office supplies, gardening items, wine, groceries, hardware, pharmaceuticals and whatever else, visit TheUnion.com. For takeout it’s https://www.ncgvfood.com/ Local businesses need us a lot more than Amazon does, now more than ever.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To a great day shopping in downtown Grass Valley. The parking lots are half full, the shops open, and the clerks giddy at having a customer to help. Maybe it’s a good time to do Christmas shopping before the lots fill and the crowds return.

MISS (from Rebane): To the hazard tape in the Board of Supervisors chamber. So many seats were blocked off one wonders whether there is more than one way to measure 6 feet of separation. The photo in The Union looked like the board really didn’t want any public seated in that room or to come closer than a quarter mile.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Watching the Belmont Stakes run with empty bleachers, an enthusiast observed: “I’m happy they’re keeping the horses competing, but without the crowd it’s like a salt-free diet!”

MISS (from Tracy): Discussing the “ripple effect” of the pandemic on education, our San Francisco daughter tells of friends who won’t pay $75,000 a year for their two children to attend “Zoom School” via computer. We thought she meant college tuition. “No,” she says, “it’s for kindergarten!”

MISS (from Tracy): Donald Trump — an innocent victim of the pandemic — is so concerned over his image that he said the problem is that we’ve already tested over 25 million people for coronavirus, and reporting the results makes his administration look bad. The laughter in response caused a White House lackey to explain Trump was talking “tongue in cheek.” Making a joke … about 100,000 Americans dying? The president then clarified his statement in an interview with his favorite Wall Street Journal: “If you don’t test, you don’t have any cases. If we stop testing right now, we have very few cases.”