Hits & Misses in Nevada County: ‘Perfect snow pie’ a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Becky Goodwin): For the photo “perfect snow pie” submitted by Richard Hill, which appeared in the Friday Nov. 29 “Nevada County Captures.” So cute! A round table snow mound with a pie wedge cut out; now that’s adorable!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): It gave me an eerie feeling to wonder aloud if our old friend, Dick Siebrecht, is still selling Christmas trees he calls, “My children” at his Primrose Resources lot on Highway 20 near the Old Five Mile House. And then to get a call from him the next morning: “I’ve got a tree set aside for you!” It’s one of the wonders of living here!

HIT (from Tracy): Having recently “graduated” from hospice care (with rapidly improving health) I want to loudly applaud the services offered by Hospice of the Foothills. And all the people who’ve helped an old man shower, dress and feed himself during stressful times. With all the unpleasant news we’re presented day by day, we can’t forget the work of these compassionate folks!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the County, for submitting seven grant proposals to Cal Fire for their next round of funding for fire prevention and education projects. One of them, if granted, would pay for roadside clearing along 300 miles of county-maintained roads. Keep your fingers crossed. The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County also applied for funding for projects.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the nine-month timeline of the Cal Fire grant process. The deadline for the proposals was yesterday, Dec. 4. Applicants are notified if they are selected in March 2020. The winning applicants then have until Aug. 31 to “prepare and provide additional administrative detail for the complete agreement package.” The grant is then actually awarded in September 2020, well after the start of next year’s fire season.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To it “being better late than never.” Ten years ago Lorre Falconi sent her good wishes, via Friends of Nevada County Military, to ten deployed soldiers who were not getting any mail. She included ten bucks. Her letter landed in the hands of a Marine who somehow received thousands of other letters. Just two weeks ago Lorre received this note from a different soldier: “It wasn’t possible for him (the original recipient) to respond to all, so he divvied them up. Your letter I found in my old footlocker recently. I apologize for the delay, but thank you for your support.” Included was the original $10 plus two neatly folded $50 bills; no name, no return address.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the Nevada Union Girls Cross Country team which posted its best and fastest combined score since 2003 to claim 10th place at the CIF State Cross Country Championships in the Division 3 race last Saturday.

HIT (from Rebane): To the Republican Women who annually hang memorial wreaths on the brass markers of our memorial bridges honoring and remembering the local service men and local families which gave the ultimate sacrifice.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all those who participated in the 14th annual Michael E. Bratton Turkey Trot — even in the snow!

HIT (from Emerson): To the two neighbors who snow plowed my street for free.

HIT (from Emerson): Great annual event sponsored by Nevada County Peace Center — Give Peace a Chance.