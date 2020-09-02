Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Not enforcing mask policy a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Deborah Ireland): To Kmart that posts a politically correct, CYA sign requiring masks as you enter the store. Upon seeing an unmasked 30-something couple, I asked a salesperson about it. The salesperson replied that once in the store, they don’t enforce the continuation of wearing the mask. A survey conducted by the American news website The Hill, on July 27, 2020 showed 79% of Americans favored wearing a mask. And yet this store succumbs to the minority who don’t care about protecting themselves or others from COVID-19. I won’t be returning to that store until the pandemic is over or the store takes seriously the majority of us who are concerned about our safety.

MISS (from reader George Carter): A front-page miss! “Two more suspects charged after protest turned violent.” (Sept. 1). The Aug. 9 protest did not turn violent. The headline writer gave fuel to the shouts that Black Lives Matter protests are violent. Words matter.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the tree clearing around Highway 49/20 and the Banner Lava Cap overcrossing, to improve evacuation safety for Banner Mountain residents in event of a wildfire. This project was started by Caltrans and is being completed on the west side, adjacent to high voltage power lines, by PG&E, whose vegetation manager told me that the swift transition to PG&E responsibility was helped by the inquiry to Caltrans from the Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the very many empty slots in the greeting card section at the Nevada City SPD market. This is usually a great place to get funny birthday cards, especially for seniors, but not now. I was told that the employee who stocks the cards has not been in since the beginning of the pandemic, and no one else can do it. Really?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Can anyone explain the virtual absence of flies and mosquitoes on our summer evenings? No complaints from those dodging COVID-19, just curious.

HIT (from Tracy): The “slackening” of our heat wave. Did you ever think you’d be saying “Oh, phew!” over a weather forecast in the low 90s?

HIT (from Tracy): Even those who are not fans of Donald Trump (myself included) have to give a nod of appreciation to Melania Trump for her rose garden speech and stylish outfit. According to Google it was an ”Alexander McQueen military jacket favored by Kaia Gerber.” Just the thing to wear when going into battle.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the governor’s color coded COVID-19 Blueprint of a Safer Economy which assess county risk levels based on daily new cases counts (cases/100K population) and the percent of positive cases. It’s a much slower reopening roll out this time. At least indoor restaurant dining is now allowed in Nevada County although with occupancy restrictions which are unreasonably tight given all the compliance work our restaurants have already done and the county’s very low COVID numbers.

HIT (from Rebane): To Off Broadstreet’s John Driscoll for bringing music and laughter to Nevada City for two nights this week during the current cultural COVID drought. Seventeen of John’s all star performers contributed to the lineup for the innovative parking lot concert and fundraiser.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Eskaton’s Villages Grab and Go event giving away beautiful thermal lunch bags full of delicious food (they really know how to fix shrimp) and notepads, pens and hand sterilizers. How thoughtful!

MISS (from Emerson): Kane’s Restaurant with its beautiful patio … still not open!

MISS (from Emerson): Trump’s political scare tactics to frighten and terrify people into voting for him or else.