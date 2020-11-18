Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Not being vigiliant about COVID-19 prevention a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Shirley Moon): to Nevada County people! We blew it. By not being vigilant with masking, cleanliness, distancing, we’ve managed to jump two tiers — right into the purple zone. How can businesses survive? If you don’t want to wear a mask, stay home. Let’s try this again and be serious about everyone’s health — physical, economical and emotional. We can do better.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): Gavin Newsom’s attendance at the pricey French Laundry event for his lobbyist may cost him much more than the expensive dinner tab.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Part of our history has been significantly improved…The Holbrooke Hotel. Lola Montez would be proud. Every table was taken at lunch on Saturday. Great pumpkin soup and cheese cake.

MISS (from Emerson): to the sign that appeared at Saturday’s Farmers’ Market in Nevada City that said “Masks are Tyranny.” Masks are not tyranny. They are to stop the spread of the worldwide pandemic. These instructions are worldwide, not just our state or our country!

HIT (from Emerson): to cool wet weather. My garden loves it.

HIT (from Emerson): to Butler Amusements drive-thru restaurant event at the fairgrounds. Very successful, enjoyed by all. It was so nice to have a yummy corn dog this year!

HIT (from Emerson): to sold out barbecue to benefit the fairgrounds next Tuesday. Brought to you by the Fair Foundation, Foothill Lions and the Fair Board of Directors.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to the three awards for innovative county programs won by Nevada County from the California State Association of Counties: a Challenge Award for rural counties in the Disaster & Emergency Response/Management category, for the Ready Nevada County wildfire preparedness campaign. Also, two Merit Awards for rural counties in the Health & Human Services Category: our county’s Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement (HOME) Team, and Behavioral Health’s Walk-In Clinic. In a year that’s stressful for everyone, it’s great to have this statewide recognition for county departments and teams that are doing great work for us.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Let’s all keep our local, curbside shopping options in mind this holiday season. As I’ve mentioned, I’m finding absolutely everything I need right here in Nevada County without entering a storefront to shop. Almost without exception everyone has been happy and gracious in fulfilling my shopping needs with their curbside services. That includes groceries, pet supplies, pharmacy items, hardware, toys, restaurant food-to-go, garden supplies, candles, flowers, wine, office supplies, picture framing, copying and printing, shipping, and yes, even outdoor haircuts. I am grateful to these businesses keeping “me in business” without entering their buildings. And this year they need our shopping dollars and support more than ever!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to the Nevada City Sliver Project. Last weekend it launched its work of making several, tiny, city-owned parcels fire safe. Chaired by Mayor Minett, the Fire Safety Advisory Committee is a joint effort between Nevada City, the Sierra Fund and the Fire Wise Communities of Deer Creek, Willow Valley, Greater Champion and Cement Hill. There are 25 (and counting) of these little slivers of land. The first outing yielded a huge pile of brush and other organic flammables. Sixteen volunteers turned out, including the mayor. Once a property is in fire safe condition, the city will work with a neighbor to “adopt” it for ongoing maintenance. To join in call 530-470-3200.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to Saturday’s front page bad news stories. What is going on here? Squatters destroyed a family home and six men tried to use fake money before killing their marijuana dealer.

MISS (from Rebane): to Gov. Newsom’s Thanksgiving edicts. How many of us will refuse to hold the meal outside, make the grandchildren stay in the car, kick our guests out before two hours have gone by, serve the turkey on paper plates with plastic forks, and sanitize the bathroom every 15 minutes?

HIT (from Rebane): to continuing efforts to discover voting system failures and frauds. Today it is essential to restore America’s confidence in our electoral process, confidence which is required to maintain all democracies.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To going way beyond reasonable due diligence with election security and making wild claims of widespread fraud without evidence of such. Recounts of close races are fair. Investigating actual cases of reported fraud is essential, of course. Uncounted ballots will be found, as will isolated instances of fraudulent votes as in every election. But outright making stuff up, surmising loudly there must be fraud simply because you lost, and trying to throw as much as possible into disarray, well that’s the real fraud being committed right now. The Republican Party needs to think long and hard when this is over how much they really love America. Looks more like they’d throw our hallowed democratic republic under the nearest bus just to steal an election.