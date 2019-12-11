Hits & Misses in Nevada County: No bad news would be a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you opened your copy of The Union and the top headline was: “No bad news to report today!”?

MISS (from Tracy): Trouble is, “Peace on Earth, good will toward men” isn’t happening, no matter how hard we try. But let’s not give up.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the low life who has been roaming around Nevada City late at night slashing tires at random. I hope that person is caught, punished and reimburses the folks he inconvenienced for the cost of their new tires.

HIT (from Rebane): To continuing good economic news: 7 million new jobs created since Jan. 20, 2017; seven and a half regulations rolled back or removed for each new federal regulation; 266,000 new jobs created in November alone; 3.5% unemployment, a 50 year low; middle class wages are up 3.5% over last year’s average; and the all-important consumer confidence figure is up again. Help wanted signs are posted all over the county, state and country. Our stagnant recovery is over.

HIT (from Rebane): To all of the people, locals and out-of-towners, who attend our street and craft fairs, theater productions, musical concerts, church services, donate to favorite charities and enjoy a restaurant meal here during this Christmas season.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To our local Habitat for Humanity’s 16th home recently completed on a Grass Valley property off Whiting Street. This brings us to a total of 38 Habitat homeowners to date! Without Habitat they would not be homeowners. Another home is under construction near Memorial Park. Before things swing into motion, each applicant is reviewed in detail with selection committee visits, screening, background and financial checks. All of the construction workers are volunteers, with the new owner contributing 500 sweat-equity hours. Funding comes from individuals and corporate sponsors, most of whom are local. If you want to learn more go to https://nchabitat.org/donate or call 530-274-1951.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the heartwarming and affordable Christmas concerts by the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir coming up this Saturday at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., both at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Under the direction of Eleanor Kenitzer, the program’s theme, “Peace,” will be born out musically through anthems, lively tunes and traditional songs. Tickets online at http://www.GVMaleVoiceChoir.org, at The Book Seller in Grass Valley or at the door (if available). Young people are free (student tickets can be reserved online only). See you there!

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the County of Nevada for creating a full-time, year-round defensible space inspector position in the Office of Emergency Services. Inspector Shane McLaughlin will bring continuity and leadership to the ongoing effort to ensure property owners in unincorporated areas are in compliance with county vegetation management codes.

MISS/HIT (from Editor Brian Hamilton): MISS to technical glitches replacing the livestream feed of Tuesday’s Nevada City Council meeting, on the Nevada City website, with the live Tuesday meeting of the Grass Valley City Council. HIT to The Union’s Elias Funez broadcasting the Nevada City meeting via Facebook Live, affording those not in attendance a chance to watch.

MISS/HIT (from Hamilton): MISS to Murphy’s Law and technical glitches shutting down the Facebook Live broadcast, after over two hours of coverage, just as council members were sharing their thoughts on what action should be taken. HIT to The Union’s John Orona for live tweeting, and fast posting, of the final decision to share news of the meeting’s outcome.