Hits & Misses in Nevada County: New Wolf Creek Trail a HIT

HIT (from reader Bob Branstrom of Grass Valley): Kudos to the City of Grass Valley for the new Wolf Creek Trail. It is gorgeous and an asset for the city’s residents and visitors to Grass Valley. (Easiest access is from the mining museum on Allison Ranch Road).

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Standing applause to the volunteers at “Anew Day” and their “Random Acts of Kindness Event” program. This nonprofit organization, headquartered in Nevada City at 117 New Mohawk Drive, offers free assistance with a wide variety of tasks to residents who are elderly, handicapped or temporarily incapacitated. Special thanks from the Tracy household go out to volunteers Bill and Sandi White and Susie Richards for mowing, hoeing and growing a recently neglected landscape.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the amazing turnout for the Vintage Car Races held in the Fairgrounds Arena last Friday, reconvening after 25 years.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Citizens Academy, funded by the county so that people can learn about the various departments from the directors themselves. Our county government is very complicated and much bigger than you think and most of all, in good hands.

HIT (from Emerson): To the International Harvester show. Lots of interesting trucks cared for lovingly over many years. Owners all had stories to tell.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Sierra Stages final production for 2019, “The Thanksgiving Play.” The clever and fast-paced dialogue exposed and poked fun at just about every politically correct “sacred cow.” Four talented actors brought “simplicity” to our attention in a most engaging way — humor.

HIT (from Rebane): To a busy October weekend and perfect weather for racing old cars at the fairgrounds and a brew fest at Pioneer Park for Kare Crisis Nursery. If racing and beer didn’t appeal, there were teacher of the year awards at the Miners Foundry and the Butterfly Ball fundraiser for Women of Worth at the Foothill Event Center. This community knows how to have a good time and care for each other.