Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Nevada Union’s exquisite dance program a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Rick Kraus): Kudos need to go to Nevada City for exploring the idea of building a parking structure behind the National Hotel. Imagine going to Nevada City and being able to find a place to park without driving around for 10 minutes wasting gas. Grass Valley would be wise to do the same. Whenever an event happens in downtown GV, parking is impossible to find. A structure behind Mill Street would be the perfect spot. Adding meters downtown could help pay for it.

MISS (from Kraus): Still waiting for the replacement trees at the Grass Valley Post Office to replace the ones they tore out a couple of years ago. With the new powerful night lighting there, the trees would grow day and night.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): Bah! Humbug! To the Sacramento Bee and San Francisco Chronicle for stopping Saturday home delivery.

HIT (from Reinheimer): The Union still has home delivery on Saturdays … kudos and thanks!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Nevada Union Dance Department for their exquisite program over the weekend. The talent and persistence and skill of these young dancers and choreographers is inspirational.

HIT (from Emerson): A children’s book called “The Missing Slippers,” written by dance teacher Chela Reyna and illustrated by dance alumna Michaela Martinez is on sale for $20 with all proceeds going for the leukemia treatment of young dancer, Lily. Check it out at nevadauniondance.com.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): When authorities in Santa Cruz cleaned up homeless encampments there, they threw away personal belongings and were sued. The state (you and me) paid $5.5 million to cover the loss. Of that amount, CalMatters reports, $3.5 million went to the lawyers.

HIT (from Tracy): Prayers of thanks are in order for the medical professionals who are fighting the spread of the coronavirus, and for those who have already sacrificed their lives in the battle.

HIT (from Editorial Board Jo Ann Rebane): To spring flowers. Our freeway daffodils are resplendent matched by the pink blooms on the fruitless plums.

HIT (from Rebane): To the question Dr. Jeff Kane asked in Tuesday’s edition of The Union, “Do you know your gullibility quotient?” He points out that if you believe almost nothing you hear or read you’ll be left with hardly any imagination or humor. On the other pole, accepting every rumor or wild tale can turn you into a conspiracy nut. The irony which works quite well, most folks believe what they want to believe and rely on that gut feeling to make decisions.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To 1st District Supervisor candidate Deborah Wilder for her cheap shots at the current County staff and BOS on wildfire issues, revealing faulty logic and a lack of research, as follows: 1) the reason little action was taken “two (and) three years ago” is because, until Paradise burned down only 15 months ago, nobody imagined that could happen here. 2) the County has quadrupled the staff in the Office of Emergency Services (from one person to four) in the last two years. 3) Formal evacuation planning did nothing to help Paradise residents (who had held a practice drill!). A similar catastrophic fire here would end in a similar result. A formal plan is being prepared anyway, but residents need to plan to save themselves by leaving ahead of evacuation orders. 4) The County is reviving the CERT program, to launch in the next month or two. A robust Teen CERT program has been in place in local high schools for years under the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office. Had Wilder only called the County to inquire, she would have known this. 5) Clearing roadside vegetation costs $2,000-$5,000 per mile depending on terrain. It’s ludicrous to suggest that taking little bits from existing budgets will make a dent in what’s needed for clearing. Wilder says she is “willing to listen” but has demonstrated a “shoot first, ask questions later” style of communication. District 1 residents, is this the kind of supervisor you want?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to the six people running for three seats on the Nevada City Council. Now that Nevada City is finally having an election, they are out meeting the voters and learning what topics are on people’s minds. As the candidates present their platforms, the voters are being provided with clear and differing perspectives and choices. There’s less than a week to go to next Tuesday’s March 3 election. Several Nevada City elections have been decided by one, two or three votes, and some county supervisor races by less than 20, including one “tie.” For vote center locations: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/2898/Vote-Center-Locations … Let’s all get out there and exercise our right to vote!