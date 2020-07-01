Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Nevada City mayor’s objection to mask mandate a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Nevada City Mayor Renette Senum for her senseless objections to Gov. Newsom’s mandate on wearing protective face masks in public.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To going to the barber/hair dresser again. Good riddance to all that long Covid hair. The experience went smoothly with the clippings falling gently to the floor. Both clipper and clipped wore face masks — no problem.

HIT (from Rebane): To celebrating our nation’s birthday with displays of flags and red, white, and blue bunting decorating our streets and front porches. What a loss this year to cancel the Patriotic Pops concert at the fairgrounds, the annual parade, and the fireworks. Hopefully families and neighbors will still barbecue hamburgers and hot dogs, drink beer, and perhaps take a moment to reflect on today’s turmoil on America’s streets.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): The Miners Foundry has opened its new bar to complement their recently acquired full liquor license. Designed by Bruce Boyd and built by Mark Tintle, it is period appropriate, functional and spacious. “It is beautiful and it’s the largest bar in town,” says Executive Director Gretchen Bond. ‘With some Foundry events hosting hundreds of people, this was a much-needed improvement.” Now, with careful adherence to the State’s guidelines for reopening, we can all check it out. There is plenty of space for social distancing both inside and outside. Come on down Thursday through Saturday from 4-8 p.m. Hors d’hoeuvres are also available. For all Foundry updates please visit https://minersfoundry.org/.

HIT (from Matson): The Center for the Arts closed for a complete remodel and an enormous increase in seating capacity. Then along came Covid-19. To get up and running again one new element is the Open Gallery Happy Hour, Thursday and Friday nights from 4-7 p.m. Folks can enjoy the art and have a cocktail, beer or glass of wine, all with proper social distancing. The current show features Nancy Mintz’s “Strata.” The exhibits rotate monthly. They’re also introducing real time interactive concerts and kids summer camps. Says marketing manager, Melissa Clark, “We are finding new ways to provide our community with performances, fine art, and arts education.” For full details visit https://thecenterforthearts.org/.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To me, for submitting wrong information to last week’s Hits & Misses about the last weekend of free Green Waste Disposal. It had already ended by the time I was writing about it. A huge apology to any reader who took a truckload to a location and could not dump it.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the rising coronavirus numbers in Nevada County, but a HIT to the County for now differentiating western and eastern county case numbers on the dashboard graphic. Visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus for updated numbers each weekday evening.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the ex-governors who support Gov. Newsom in his efforts to get everyone to mask up — Schwarzenegger, Brown, Davis and Wilson. Thanks for coming out of retirement and taking a stand.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the people in Nevada County who defy the governor’s orders to mask up and who care so little for the health of others.

HIT (from Emerson): The big-hearted Valentina who feeds homeless people from her kitchen.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): A friend offers a remedy to expensive judgments against wrongful police actions endured by taxpayers: “Instead of us footing the bill, take the money from police pension funds.”

HIT (from Tracy): In case you missed the news: “Anyone possessing, transporting or using fireworks in Nevada or Placer counties is in violation of the law.” And those “patriots” who go ahead anyway will give substance to Albert Einstein’s quote: “Two things are infinite; the universe and human stupidity. And I’m not that sure about the former.”

MISS (from Tracy): To the person who has been “burning rubber” on Wolf, Duggans and Lime Kiln roads in the south county: Find another hobby before you hurt innocent people. Or yourself.