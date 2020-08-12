Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Library staff members are a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from reader David Alkire): Thanks to the library staff, whose hard work demonstrates why the Nevada County Library is the most popular department in local government. By making the library collection available online, and delivering books, CDs and DVDs by appointment, all while taking every precaution to protect public health, our library workers have shown themselves to be the best kind of public servants.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the threat to small local newspapers from AB 5, the bill which put an arbitrary annual limit on how many columns a writer can provide a newspaper before the writer must be made an employee, and which will probably put many papers out of business when the provision kicks in that will force papers to make employees of the newspaper carriers. We have already seen the loss of some favorite columns in this newspaper. You can help persuade Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the architect of this bill, to make exemptions for the struggling newspaper industry. Her office phone is 916-319-2080. Her website is http://www.a80.asmdc.org — click “Contact” in the top bar and send a message through the contact form. Contact her today to stand up for community newspapers.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To vandals who defaced the door and windows of the Old Town Café in Grass Valley. Hopefully surveillance cameras caught them and they can soon see justice.

MISS (from Rebane): To the idiot who shot his Air Soft gun at people at the Back the Blue rally. Is this the new left/progressive element in Grass Valley intent on canceling any idea for which they have no reasonable response?

HIT (from Rebane): To the Board of Supervisors who voted down the flawed urgency covid enforcement ordinance. The draft before them should have been argued in a public forum as the marijuana ordinances were. It had no real expiration date. It would have turned the public into tattletales. It would have required every individual and business to know all the rules, regulations, edicts, and orders in effect from the state on down. Kudos to supervisors Scofield and Hoek for delivering the “no” votes. If a true emergency arises, they can always redo it.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): The Five Mile House is on the comeback trail. New owners, the Norskog family, have rechristened it “The Wheelhouse.” To get things rolling on Saturday they are featuring free samples from our local Kombuchery. You Bet! Bikes will be offering free tune-ups and minor repairs and our local Shimano Rep will be there to help with your equipment needs. It’s all from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Aug. 15. All health and safety practices will be observed. And then, on Aug. 19 they will debut their locally sourced, affordable burgers and beer. The Wheelhouse has one of the largest outdoor seating areas around, with double the county-recommended table spacing.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): The use of the Bible at anti-masking rallies to manipulate the public. Have we sunk so low that we are now politicizing Jesus? This is the lowest of the low. God help us all!

MISS (from Emerson): To Judi Bannister’s wonderful Fast and Fit organization which recently closed its doors.

HIT (from Emerson): To PG&E continuing to remove trees on Banner Lava Cap.

HIT (from Emerson): To people patronizing local restaurants and businesses.

MISS (from Emerson): To Donald Trump asking the governor of South Dakota to put his head next to the four presidents on Mt. Rushmore. C’mon now.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Give supporters of “The Great Pretender” credit for displaying, more campaign signs than for “Sleepy Joe.” One such sign says “TRUMP” in big letters, followed by “No More Bull—-!” A cynic didn’t mar the sign, but piled rocks and debris in front of “No.” The best bumper sticker from 2016, suitable today, still lingers in my memory: “Neither One.”

HIT (from Tracy): Or miss: In it’s lead editorial Monday, “Trump’s Executive Orders,” the Wall Street Journal wonders how such powers might be used by “President Kamala Harris.” They correctly assumed she would be Biden’s pick for vice president, but also that they will defeat Trump and Biden will pass the reins to her (for whatever reason) before his term ends. Hmm.