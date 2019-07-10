Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Library discounted discover program a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To our library’s new Discover and Go Program. Library card holders who are Nevada County residents can now get access to free or low-cost passes to more than 40 museums, science centers, zoos, theaters and other cultural venues throughout Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. To access these deals, visit https://mynevadacounty.discoverandgo.net/ and enter your Nevada County Community Library card number and pin. For more information, visit mynevadacounty.com/library, or call 530-265-7050.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the Drug Court Program which helps offenders rehabilitate rather than cycle repeatedly in and out of the justice system.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To an important open house for improved safety on Highway 49. Organized by the Nevada County Transportation Commission Executive Director Dan Landon, the meeting will focus on public input as to how to make that highway “safer and easier for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.” The area being reviewed lies between the Uren Street/49 intersection and Juvenile Hall. Its co-sponsors are the County of Nevada, City of Nevada City, Calttrans and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Meeting will be 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Marian E. Gallaher Amphitheater at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, in Nevada City.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To PG&E and all their partners at last leaving Banner Lava Cap. Thanks for all your hard work and the millions of dollars spent to make our county safer from fires.

HIT (from Emerson): To the 50th anniversary of Ananda Village with the dedication of their New Temple of Life, easily the most spectacular building in Nevada County.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): So San Francisco educators are willing to spend up to $600,000 to paint over a mural at George Washington High School because it depicts slavery and a dead Native American? Because it’s “offensive?” Will they also change the school’s name? Ole’ George did have slaves, and might have been disrespectful to the native population.

HIT (from Tracy): For sheer entertainment, Donald Trump is hard to match. In his costly July 4 spotlight, he recounted the heroics of colonial patriots taking over the airport. I guess it must have been a “Continental Airlines” hub?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the crowds who welcomed and cheered the local Republican Party contingent as it made its way along the Grass Valley Fourth of July parade route.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): We are all going to miss the presence of Mill Street Clothing in Grass Valley. Thanks to Lisa Swarthout for her leadership with the Grass Valley merchants and providing a great shopping experiences for many women, including my wife!

HIT (from McAteer): Thanks to Mother Nature for the mild temperatures … a lovely summer.