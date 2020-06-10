Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Library curbside pickup a HIT!

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): All five Nevada County libraries are now offering convenient, curbside book pickup service during these challenging times. With so many good people stuck at home, books are more important than ever. Just call in your request 24 hours in advance and pick up it (them) up the next day between noon and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Once returned to your library’s convenient drop boxes, these books are “quarantined” for 72 hours before being put back into circulation. The numbers to call are: Nevada City (Madelyn Helling) – 265-7050, Grass Valley (Royce Branch) – 273-4117, Bear River – 271-4147, Penn Valley – 432-5764 and Truckee – 582-7846.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the front page story in the June 1 Los Angeles Times about Nevada County’s few coronavirus cases which highlighted the county’s many “hurting businesses” with in-depth interviews and photos. The lengthy article topped smaller articles about widespread rioting, Covid-19 pandemic statistics, and the Space-X capsule docking with the Space Station.

HIT (from Rebane): To the beautiful, new edition of Destinations Magazine published by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. The glossy, photo-filled promotional reminds locals and tantalizes visitors with the wonders of living, working, and recreating in Nevada County. Look for it on the counters of local businesses. You can forward the online version to your out of town friends and family.

HIT (from Rebane): To resourceful dine-in restaurants opening up to serve their loyal and hungry clients. The tables may be more widely spaced, the wait staff masked, or the seating on the sidewalk or in a street parking slot, but the food and friendliness remind one of more normal times to come.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Public Comment Period, now open through June 30, for the Mass Evacuation and Heat Emergency Annexes to the Nevada County Emergency Operations Plan. Both of these documents are available for review online at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/1238/County-Emergency-Plans (scroll down to “Availability of the Updated Annexes”). These are detailed government planning documents, so don’t expect, for example, specifics such as “Highway 49 will be a major evacuation route” because any actual evacuation situation depends on where the fire is and which way it’s moving. But these plans demonstrate that our Office of Emergency Services (OES) staff has worked with stakeholders to define roles and responsibilities in preparation for a major emergency. The web page includes how to send your comments to OES Emergency Operations Coordinator Lt. Robert Jakobs.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): In a journalism class years ago our professor spotlighted reader’s complaints about there being too many stories on a single topic, like crime, and researchers found it was because the reader had particular interest in that subject. Five minutes later a co-ed joined the class, picked up on the thread of conversation and said: “I can’t understand why there are so many stories about sex!” She was puzzled by the roar of laughter.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Grass Valley police for getting the giant pine tree that fell on Brunswick near Safeway off the road in record time. I’m glad no car was underneath it at the time.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the people who peacefully demonstrated in Nevada County, all over our country, and all over the world in protest against the murder of George Floyd. Let’s bring change in a civil manner.