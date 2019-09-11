Hits & Misses in Nevada County: League of Women Voters a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, whose theme for most of their monthly programs through November 2020 will be “What Influences Elections.” This Saturday’s program features Professor Michael Deaver of Sierra College on the topic, “Dodging Democracy: the Electoral College,” discussing the background of the electoral college, its initial purpose and its current relevancy. As one of the League’s Second Saturday Series of programs, it will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the program starts promptly at 10 a.m.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the arrival of autumn, especially the picture-perfect day last Sunday, the kind of day that makes you glad to be alive and grateful to live in this special place.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To our state Senator Brian Dahle, who voted against the stronger youth vaccination bill. If his wife wins the Assembly seat that means we’ll be represented by two anti-vaxxers!

HIT (from McAteer): To Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) classes that started at our local Sierra College campus this week with more short term, no-credit classes for our senior citizen population. Check out these fun and educational classes by Googling: Sierra College OLLI.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To another great Roamin Angels car show at the fairgrounds. If you want to see what a $20,000 auto paint job looks like, just go to this event next year and you’ll see lots and lots of them.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the presidents and first ladies who will be in our Constitution Day Parade this Sunday in Nevada City.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To The Union’s special sections, which are pretty cool, covering topics from local agriculture and health news to community art and literature. “Current” features this last category, and is inserted semiannually into the paper. It showcases the works of local “authors, painters, metal workers, photographers (and) storytellers.” Patricia Minch’s “Meeting Daddy” is one fine example: a poignant story about a girl that was born after her father shipped out to fight in World War II. It details the years that mom did everything, through the moment of his safe return home when she meets her father for the very first time. “Current” is another great community offering provided by our local newspaper.

HIT (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To all those involved in the 25th annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon, which returns to the Cascade Shores community on Scotts Flat Lake Sunday. This event, spearheaded from the start by the driving force that is Cathy Anderson Meyers, the triathlon grew from a just a handful of Barb’s friends in its first year to hundreds — now likely thousands — of women and their families participating. This inspirational event benefits the Barbara Schmidt Millar Memorial Fund at the Women’s Imaging Center of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, helping to fund mammograms for early detection of breast cancer, and also provides scholarship dollars to young women pursuing an education in health care.

HIT (from Hamilton): To our community’s continued support for our many veterans and first responders. Whether on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Veterans Day or events like Wednesday’s 9/11 memorial service, the people of western Nevada County make sure to offer a salute to those who are, as former Supervisor Hank Weston said Wednesday, courageous enough to put their lives on the line and serve us all through the commitment they’ve made to our country, our county and our community.