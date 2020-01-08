Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Italian America Club’s generosity a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Don Mortara): To the Italian American Club for its donations to the Davis Realty toy drive and to Meals on Wheels. And a happy, healthy new year to all.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): There are still people asking why the State of California doesn’t take over PG&E and supply our power needs. Really? Has anyone noticed what our legislature has done to the Bullet Train?

HIT (from Tracy): With the popularity of cell phones, anyone can be a photographer. And The Union reflects that with the daily “Nevada County Captures” feature of submitted photos. Along with items like “The Police Blotter” it’s what makes small-market newspapers absolutely invaluable.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To our local League of Women Voters for their Candidate Forums held on five consecutive Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. starting tonight, Jan. 9, at the Rood Center in Nevada City with candidates for State Assembly District 1. The forums will be broadcast live on KVMR 89.5 FM and live-streamed by Nevada County Media. View them live at NevadaCountyTV.org Channel 18; Nevada County Media’s Facebook page; Comcast Channel 18; and Suddenlink Channel 16. Within a few days after each event, recordings will be available for viewing on Nevada County Media’s YouTube Government channel; the League’s website at lwvwnc.org; Comast Channel 17 and Suddenlink Channel 17. Next week’s forum will be with candidates for Nevada City City Council.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To BriarPatch Food Co-op for their $500 grant to our local League of Women Voters to ensure that these candidate forums are available to everyone through livestreaming and video.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Continuation of Tim O’Connor’s Reader Theatre. Always exciting and fun.

HIT (from Emerson): To the two-day California Careforce Clinic at the Fairgrounds. Free dental, medical and optical care for anyone who needs it. Thanks to the wonderful volunteers including our sainted doctors, opticians and dentists.

HIT (from Emerson): To the six people who are running for Nevada City City Council. It’s so great to have choices.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the 340 people who participated in the first event of the Gold Country Grand Prix on New Year’s day. The 5K/10K run event, Resolve2Run supported several Chicago Park worthy causes.

MISS (from Rebane): To our high tax state, California, which according to the U.S. Census Bureau this week lost more than 200,000 residents between 2018 and 2019. My guess, those folks moved to low tax states like Florida, Texas, Arizona or the Carolinas. California will likely lose one congressional seat as a result.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to Sierra Harvest’s 10th annual Sustainable Food and Farm Conference, Feb. 7-9. It features farm tours and workshops. The Farm Tour, always a sellout, includes three highly innovative agricultural businesses: Mountain Bounty Farm, Legacy Ranching and For the People Seeds. Additionally there will be 20 food and farm workshops at Nevada Union. You will learn how to make your garden or farm more productive, healthier and easier. Among the agricultural presenters is Dr. Vandana Shiva, a pre-eminent authority on protecting the integrity of our seed stock, to better feed people around the world with a regenerative, organic food system that fights climate change. To buy your ticket call 530-265-2343 or visit http://www.foodandfarmconference.com.