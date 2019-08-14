Hits & Misses in Nevada County: HIT to the weather for a mild fair week

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Cynthia Hren): To the uncivil behavior of the progressive left who attended the recent LaMalfa town hall meeting and repeatedly interrupted the congressman’s presentation with booing and yelling rude comments and questions. Is there no respect for an elected representative to hold a fair public meeting without the open hostility and even booing and shouting “no guns” at the American Legion veteran Honor Guard?

MISS (from reader Nancy Brost): In The Union article about the community coffee hosted by Congressman LaMalfa, the story neglects to point out the disrespectful behavior toward a duly elected congressman by many who attended the event. Yelling, shouting out and interrupting does not promote helpful dialogue or portray our community in a positive light.

MISS (from reader Camille Hald): The Union reporter missed having interviewed anyone that was there supportive of some policies that LaMalfa had. He missed in his commentary about the protesters that they more often than not interrupted the congressman while talking with verbal protest slogans, not to mention asking questions out of order. Altogether I found the town hall a grueling experience given the verbal pollution emitted by the protesters which were out of order; thereby hindering all attendees from benefiting from this information-gathering event. Kudos for the congressman who withstood the rude behavior and even at times answered a question from someone out of order.

MISS (from reader C.J. Bryant): The currency in the room was “disruption,” instead of anything the speaker had to say, which was unfortunate for those of us truly interested in Washington’s take on “fire safety and forest management.” I would have liked to have heard some address about “federal riparian waterways” and our three dams in jeopardy of being torn down. It would have been illuminating to have heard from our representative about the ICE raids, the illegal immigration, the cooperation or not, of other bordering countries and the ongoing plan. But all I heard was screams about “children in cages.” And finally, why was there no credence given to the 50-65% of the room, both liberals and conservatives, being respectful, raising hands, not screaming, not hijacking the floor for their own soapbox, but actually posing questions? Definite miss in my book.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the weather goddesses who blessed the Nevada County Fair with a multi-day respite from the heat, contributing to enjoyable times for all who attended and much-needed attendance revenue for the Ag District.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To Don Enoch’s mobile sharpening service, available at the Farmer’s Markets (Tuesday mornings at Raleys, Thursdays 4-7 p.m. across from downtown Safeway, Saturday mornings at Northstar House) and wherever you need him to show up and sharpen your knives, scissors, garden tools and more. I got my shopping done while he turned my deadly dull manual hedge clippers into a razor-sharp garden tool that I actually look forward to using again. Visit http://www.ttp-sharpening.com for info.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the increased afternoon traffic around town now that school’s back in session. It feels pretty ridiculous to whine about traffic here in our little Garden of Eden, but avoiding all those parents running errands and shopping with their kids after 2:30 p.m. on weekdays is a great incentive for us seniors to get out early and get home right after lunch.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To The Union for its excellent coverage of the Fair and realizing what a treasure this event is.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the FFA and 4-H parents who are so supportive of their children.

HIT (from Emerson): To John and Teresia Renwick of Remax for again sponsoring the Ag Mechanics Auction dinner at the Fair and feeding the hungry mob.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To our very generous and caring community of merchants and neighbors who showered support on the 4-H and FFA students who presented animals at Sunday’s livestock auction. Special thanks to Hansen Brothers, Robinson Enterprises, banks and real estate companies, and so many others who bid up and bumped up prices for two students who recently and tragically lost their mothers.

HIT (from Rebane): To the welcome reception the Republican fair booth received. Many young people stopped by to chat. They wanted a Trump hat, T-shirt, or bumper sticker. Our visitors answered surveys, registered to vote, and took selfies with a cardboard likeness of the president and vice president. Of course there were also visits to the booth from the “unappreciatives.” In all, there were many, many enjoyably busy hours spent with locals and folks from out of town glad to see a vibrant GOP presence at the Nevada County Fair.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Animal Place is featuring a Vegan Burger Battle for the entire month of August. Ten of our fine eateries are featuring a plant-based burger competition including Beyond Meat burgers, Impossible Burgers and more. Animal Place, a 600-acre local sanctuary, provides a lifelong refuge for farm animals that are victims of labs, hoarding and abuse. The event’s purpose is much more an “awareness raiser” than a fundraiser. It encourages “as many omnivores as possible to try a delicious meal that happens to be plant-based and provide a taste-sensation and positive memorable experience.” Check it out at http://animalplace.org/ I’m definitely going to give it a shot.