Hits & Misses in Nevada County: HIT to PG&E for generating Grass Valley power during shutoff

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To PG&E for setting up a utility-scale generator at one of its substations in Grass Valley for the second and subsequent power shutoffs, supplying electricity to 3,800 customers including Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, businesses and offices on Sierra College Drive, East Main Street, and downtown Grass Valley. This wasn’t just a huge help to the businesses that could stay open, it also returned a small semblance of normalcy to an otherwise very abnormal and frustrating situation.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To Grass Valley Fire Department, Consolidated Fire District and all supporting fire agencies for quickly knocking down the Dorsey Fire and the one on Old Tunnel Road. Both fires were within shouting distance of major businesses and other areas that could have become disaster zones very quickly.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the person who wrongly posted in a Facebook group that the Old Tunnel Road fire was “behind SaveMart.” They obviously meant Safeway, but this is a good example of why you should NOT believe fire information found on non-official social media. Such posts, while well-intentioned, can be dangerous when wrong, causing unnecessary panic in those who live nearby. Leave the fire reporting to official agencies, and on social media, check the County OES Facebook page, their Twitter feed, TheUnion.com or Yubanet.com for the most accurate information.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Albert Einstein for his insightful statement: “Only two things are infinite: The universe and human stupidity. And I’m not so sure about the universe.”

MISS (from Tracy): To Congress ‘ doomed-to-failure impeachment probe. Censure Trump and let the voters be the jury in the 2020 elections.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the 40th annual Sikh festival in Yuba City. Great free food and beautiful women in authentic Indian dress.

HIT (from Emerson): To AAUW Tapas and Trivia with competing brainy teams and wonderful hors d’oeuvres this Saturday, Nov.9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 4-7 p.m. $25 advance. $30 at the door.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the businesses that lost money during the recent outages. No wonder there is outage outrage. I hope that they will receive some compensation.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the money (millions!) that has been set aside for bonuses for the bigwigs at PG&E. They don’t deserve it!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Nevada City’s Halloween Event on East Broad, North Pine and points beyond. For safety’s sake, the police and fire departments closed the streets to cars, which quickly filled with costumed trick or treaters. Halloween homes rolled out light shows, smoke, music and ethereal high-tech ghosts and goblins. The Outside Inn (and another nameless location) received thousands of visitors to enjoy their haunted houses and hard work of many weeks. One West Broad Street family gave out more than 2,500 pieces of candy, one piece at a time. The event’s success likely lies in that it is highly kid-based, generous and locally focused.