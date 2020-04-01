Hits & Misses in Nevada County: History stories on 1918 pandemic a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from former Editorial Board member Becky Goodwin): For The Union’s overall excellent coverage of local and global news on the Covid-19 pandemic, and the continued reflections of local writers. A particular thanks for the March 28 historic retrospectives on the 1918 flu pandemic: Very informative and helpful for the current situation! Thanks to Gage McKinney and Steve Cottrell for their good research and writing, and for the very good historic photos that came with the stories.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To The Union announcing no newspapers on Mondays so that readers without the internet will have to go without any local news on those days.

HIT (from Reinheimer): To Congress for passing the $2 trillion dollar bill to provide relief during the CV-19 crisis (except for a Republican senator from Kentucky, Thomas Massie, who tried to delay the vote).

MISS (from Editorial Board members Terry McAteer and Rick Nolle): The community lost two huge public servants in Bill Drown and Gerard Tassone this past week. Bill and Gerard were kind and generous men who cared deeply about this community. They exemplified what makes Nevada County a special place to live — people giving back to help others. Fantastic citizens of the community, good all around guys, and ever-present senses of humor. They will be greatly missed.

HIT (from McAteer): To Nevada County residents are to be commended for following Gov. Newsom’s shelter-in-place orders. We are in uncharted territory and our compliance is keeping all of us safe and healthy.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To senior management and board of directors of the Higgins fire district, for their gracious and professional response to the electoral defeat of the fire tax proposal. These are people who want to save lives and save property, and the refusal of the electorate to pay more than $25 per year for services must be a huge blow, yet they affirmed their commitment to doing the best they can. (Of course, the real problem is the two-thirds vote required by current law. A supermajority of 55% should be enough.)

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the understandable but frustrating inability to get rid of stuff from around the house in the normal way. Waste Management is temporarily suspending electronic waste disposal as well as buyback of CRV materials at the McCourtney Transfer Station. (It’s unclear whether we can still throw metal things “over the wall” ourselves or pitch cardboard into the unmanned dumpsters.) And thrift stores are not accepting donations. Just one more change we have to adapt to for now,

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): The Grass Valley post office replaced a cluster mailbox on Cypress Hill Drive and made the neighbors, many elderly and self isolating, come into the post office in inclement weather possibly exposing them to illness to get new keys rather than delivering the keys to them or re-keying so that they could use their same keys.

HIT (from Emerson): The positive attitude among so many people finding the best in this strange situation.

HIT (from Emerson): All the churches, clubs, schools, choruses, companies etc. helping us keep in touch with each other thanks to apps like Zoom.

HIT (from Editorial Board Paul Matson): Nevada City got a boost from the state for improved emergency preparedness. California’s Office of Emergency Services made grant funds available to deal with power shut-offs (PSPS). Nevada City will receive $225,000. Soon there will be a generator ($100,000) to power up City Hall during an outage. The city’s water treatment plant delivers water by gravity flow, with one exception. The Chief Kelly Drive neighborhood requires pumping. Soon those homes and fire hydrants will be supplied with water from generator power ($25,000) during a PSPS. And lastly the wastewater treatment plant will have a generator ($100,000) to automatically keep the plant fully operational at all times.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To an opportunity to help our hospital staff by sewing colorful face masks. Contact SNMHF at 530-477-9700 or http://www.supportsierranevada.org for instructions, the pattern, and how and where to deliver the masks you make. While you are at the sewing machine, make several face masks for yourself and loved ones. Then wear the colorful items when out and about doing essential business.

HIT (from Rebane): To all the essential businesses which continue to function and to their employees providing the services we require — power, water, internet, groceries, news, fuel, banks, mail, delivery companies, even trash pick-up. The list is definitely longer and during this time when we comply with the “stay at home” order there is plenty of time to contemplate about the importance of all those businesses which hold the fabric of society together.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the cartoon showing two dinosaurs in a volcanic landscape with a fiery meteor overhead. “It’s a comet!” one says and the other replies: “Quick, let’s buy toilet paper!”

HIT (from Tracy): The telephone ringing and it’s yet another friend or neighbor checking in on “senior citizens ”during the pandemic, offering: “If there’s anything you need …” What a wonderful community we live in.