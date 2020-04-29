Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Historical renovation in Nevada City a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from reader Ken Baker): Many thanks to the vision of Nevada City, along with Hansen Bros. and Dan Reinhart, for the sensitive historical renovation of the wall and sidewalk along Boulder Street. Our city engineers, along with the contractors, should be thanked by all for maintaining the historical character. And don’t stop at Boulder Street, check out the new walk and handrail along South Pine Street and the wonderful restoration of walk and steps at the corner of North Pine and Cottage streets.

MISS (from reader Rick Kraus): During his latest COVID-19 update, I just heard our president ask one of his experts if we could just inject people with disinfectant to kill the virus. He really did, and he’s a stable genius. If it starts, I’ll just take the Pine Sol to smell like that cool mountain air.

HIT (from reader Richard Howell): With more folks staying at home, traffic in town is down and walking the dog feels a bit safer.

Support Local Journalism Donate



MISS (from Howell): With traffic down, many who are out seem inclined to grossly ignore speed limits, phone or coffee cup in hand, putting the larger number of walkers at greater risk.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): The stop-smoking turkey ads on TV — great animation and message too!

MISS (from Reinheimer): The “Mayhem Man” and ostrich insurance company ads are repetitive and obnoxious … how can they expect consumers to buy their policies?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the national media and Democratic party luminaries who have a lack of interest in finding out who Tara Reade is. Is it still true that every woman should be believed?

MISS (from Rebane): To Nevada County for failing to join with six other rural counties to protest the one-size-fits-all stay at home order issued by the governor. This county should not be lumped in with Los Angeles county.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the widely quoted assertions by two Bakersfield doctors on YouTube that COVID-19 is not as dangerous as the flu. CalMatters quotes Sen. Richard Pan, a pediatrician who chairs the Senate Health Committee, that the doctors, “basically hyped a bunch of data and weren’t transparent about their methods. They’re really doing this as a way to fish for attention.”

HIT (from Tracy): A salute of gratitude to Cal Fire Dispatcher Ms. Nancy Picker, who’s being honored by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors upon hanging up her cap after 46 years of service!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Generations Health Club offering online classes to their clients and anyone else who wants to keep up on their exercise programs. Thanks Wendy Quist.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the conspiracy theorists who are politicizing COVID-19. This is an international problem, not just a national one. Shame on you for blaming others. This is the time to work together.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the FREE Green Waste Drop program from the Fire Safe Council, coming again from May 17 through June 27, for three days each week, Sunday through Tuesday. The three disposal sites will be in Alta Sierra, Penn Valley and Grass Valley. Many volunteers are needed to help with traffic control and other tasks, all within social distancing guidelines. Visit http://www.AreYouFireSafe.com and click “Learn More” under the Green Waste button for information or to volunteer.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the postponement of KVMR’s annual fall Celtic Festival to 2021. This wonderful event draws people from far and wide and is a major fundraiser for this nonprofit community radio station. Like all the canceled events that support the operations of our major venues and nonprofits, this is a big blow to both fans and producers alike.