Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Greenland over Canada would be a MISS

MISS (from reader Peter Arnold): To our Glorious Leader’s desire to buy Greenland. Why not buy Canada instead? After all, it is much closer and the Canadians all speak English (and French, though those west of Ontario may have odd accents) instead of Danish or Inuit. And he could get Mexico to pay for it!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): Who said that nothing is free in life? Not Sierra College, as they are offering first-time, full-time students free tuition for two years. What a deal!

HIT (from McAteer): To two local Bear River High School graduates, Jeanne McAteer (my daughter) and Logan Kaper, being named Teachers of the Year for Santa Rosa City Schools.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To criticism of behavior of Democrats at LaMalfa town hall, but not acknowledging the rude behavior of Trump to everyone, especially his own advisers. Pot calling the kettle black.

HIT (from Emerson): To Ricardo Lara coming to Rood Center Thursday night to discuss fire insurance issues.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Friendly Visitor program at FREED, matching volunteers with those who are home bound.

HIT (from Emerson): To the excellent Citizens Academy educating the community about the depth and scope of the Nevada County government, the services provided, and the people who are in charge of the various departments.

HIT/MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): If you really want a proposition to pass on voters’ ballots, word it so that “No” actually means approval. Too many voters simply vote “No” on every proposition, thinking it will cut government spending. That’s probably how California’s marijuana initiative and latest increase in the gas tax passed.

HIT (from Tracy): To Time Magazine’s cover bearing the names of American communities where mass shootings have taken place, together with the message: ENOUGH! A copy should be placed on the desk of every federal and state legislator, including Donald Trump. We know he doesn’t read, but maybe he’ll get the picture?

HIT (from Tracy): Standing applause to the livestock buyers at the Nevada County Fair’s recent Junior Livestock Auction, for their compassion and generosity supporting two grieving families whose children brought market animals to the event.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the recent candidate’s forum produced by the League of Women Voters. All five candidates seeking the 1st Assembly District seat attended and answered every question in rotation posed by the audience and local media. We witnessed an event where the audience was able to maintain decorum and stick to the rules laid out by the moderator.

HIT (from Rebane): To The Union’s daily police blotter column. It’s likely every town has misfits and troublemakers, but this community surely has its share. If you don’t read the police blotter you will have no idea what our merchants, neighbors and law enforcement encounter daily.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): One great component of our County Fair is its free public transportation. Gold Country Stage transported “more than 2,690 riders at multiple Grass Valley locations,” said Transit Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh. It was fully funded by a state grant promoting clean air and rewarding “carbon credits.” At the same time Durham School Services’ school buses transported fair goers from and back to Nevada Union High School. Their service, overseen by General Manager Paul Bracco, carried 5,800 folks to and from the fair, myself included. Both providers’ rides were “free,” saved us all the parking fee, topped off with shaded seating and ice water at the fair pick-up/drop-off spot.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the San Francisco 49ers alumni (most played in at least one Super Bowl) participating in The Red Zone Affair fundraiser on Sept. 28 to support the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County and its fire preparedness work. Hosted by Nevada City resident and former 49er QB John Paye, Jr. at an extraordinary mountaintop residence, the evening will have food, drinks, dancing, plus special VIP events with the players for those who purchase sponsorship packages. Visit http://www.AreYouFireSafe.com for more information (scroll about halfway down for Sponsor Packages. Scroll down further, to the Buy Online section, for regular $75 event tickets). The Fire Safe Council deserves everyone’s support, hope to see you there.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To all the ways you can view the Nevada County Insurance Town Hall with State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara if you can’t go to it tonight. Starting at 6 p.m., it will be broadcast live on Xfinity (Comcast) cable TV on channel 18, and also livestreamed on the County of Nevada and Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Facebook pages. After a day or two, it will be available on YouTube at “Government Channel – Nevada County Media,” with a link to it from the County website.