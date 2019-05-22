Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Grass Valley’s DMV a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Peter Arnold): To the Grass Valley DMV office. Despite all we hear about DMV chaos and bungling around the state, my experience in renewing my driver’s license seems to belie this impression. Everyone in that office with whom I came in contact was cheerful, friendly, respectful and efficient. And the ordeal of renewing my license was pleasant instead of torture. Thank you everyone at DMV!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Grass Valley DMV office. I went there totally prepared for my Real ID license renewal. They were totally efficient, friendly, timely and helpful. Key part was my going totally prepared. Also, another reason why it’s great to live in a small town.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the deafening noise level at Seaman’s Lodge caused by nothing more than 60 party-goers talking among themselves (which is the whole reason for having an event, right?) Long ago, the building had a dropped ceiling of acoustical tiles (presumably installed specifically to address the problem) but that’s been gone for many years. Apparently, both money and “historical authenticity” have been advanced as reasons to not do anything now to address the issue. Surely a way could be found to create a comfortable acoustic environment but still honor the building, assuming money were available. Nevada City is surely losing potential rental income because of the problem.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the Sierra Master Chorale, for another outstanding spring concert. It’s obvious their new director, Alison Skinner, was exactly the right choice for this terrific group of singers.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Bear Yuba Land Trust’s 12th annual Celebration of Trails Weekend, which is Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. It kicks off at ol’ Republic Brewery on Friday at 5 p.m. with Ales for Trails. On Saturday, it resumes with a Hike-A-Thon from White Cloud Campground (mostly downhill) to the ol’ Republic Roadhouse (old Five Mile House), raising money for trails every step of the way. Yuba Bus will provide free shuttle service from the Rood Center that day. BYLT hopes to raise $10,000 for the 35 miles of trails it maintains, and for those it builds throughout Nevada County, Nevada City and Grass Valley. For full details, please visit http://www.bylt.org.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): The message is clear that it’s not a matter of “IF” devastating wildfires will rage again in California, but “WHEN.” That’s the focus of two excellent guides on how to prepare for the inevitable. The Union’s “Wildfire Season Guide” (“What each of us can do to be more prepared to survive”) and “Ready Nevada County” (“2019 Ready, Set, Go! Handbook”) both lay out excellent plans for survival. The Wildfire Season Guide is available through The Union; the county’s handbook is available through the Office of Emergency Services, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City and online at ReadyNevadaCounty.org.

MISS (from Tracy): After the barrage of gutter politics post cards in the race for state Senator, my ballot remains on my desk awaiting mailing. And, given the fact we’re not offered a “none of the above” option, it may still be sitting there on June 4.