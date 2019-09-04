Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Grass Valley streets looking like dark side of the moon a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

MISS (from reader Rick Kraus): It sure was nice to have the City of Grass Valley reseal some of the streets that were already in reasonably good shape. They sure look pretty, don’t they? Unlike some of the many other streets around town like upper Neal Street and Richardson Street, which both look like the dark side of the moon and could really use some smoothing out. Try driving either of those streets with a few bags of groceries aboard and you’ll often end up with your apples and oranges under the front seat.

MISS (from reader Dennis Babson): To Darrell Berkheimer in his Aug. 17 column entitled “Here’s my pick of the Democrat Party litter” wherein he describes President Trump “… as the despicable barbarian, racist and liar that he is.” Come on Darrell, don’t sugar-coat this, tell us how you really feel!

HIT (from reader Paul Hauck): Big hit for the Aug. 31 editorial section — Darrell Berkheimer rightly lays out the practical reality that this country needs working age immigrants to replenish the work force. On the facing page Cheryl Cook pleads for an immigration policy that is consistent with the Statue of Liberty’s inscription. Her clear moral voice makes a powerful case for addressing immigration through the lens of our higher values, not through the haze of fear and cruelty.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To another great Miners Picnic at Empire Mine. Good music, good food, good times.

HIT (from Emerson): For all the early responders, especially the Sheriff’s diving team, who tried to resuscitate the man who drowned at LOP on Sunday and for all the people donating to help his family the Scott-family-memorial on GoFundMe. And to the Lake of the Pines administration who handled the recent tragic drowning with a great deal of sensitivity even having professionals from Nevada County Health and Human Services come to help those in despair cope with their grief.

HIT (from Emerson): To the annual American Kennel Club’s dog show being a great success with beautiful dogs strutting around the fairgrounds.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Nevada Irrigation District’s tree-thinning project at Scotts Flat Lake, which has really reduced fuels and made for a much healthier forest.

HIT (from McAteer): To the Sierra College Nevada County campus program for senior citizens named OLLI (fun classes, no grades, reasonable in cost, no homework and short term in nature) is about to start with their Fall offering of over 100 classes. Check out the offering at: http://www.sierracollege.edu/olli

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): When it comes to the arts and culture in our community, we’ve got it together. Please check out the latest e-edition of “Culture Connection,” an e-newsletter from the Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District. Currently featured are the Miners Foundry quarterly “Foundry Sings,” Sierra Harvest’s screening of The Biggest Little Farm, “Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas” at Sierra Cinemas, Christian Keifer’s new book “Phantoms” at the Wild Eye Pub, Second Saturday at Art Works Gallery, La French Connection at Malakoff Diggins State Park and InConcert Sierra Orchestra’s upcoming performances. It is an attractive, easy read that does a great job in promoting our local artistic and cultural endeavors.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the residents of Nevada County for stepping up to create Firewise Communities in their neighborhoods. As of the end of August, we have 37 certified, six more close to certification after their formal Hazard Assessments are completed, 42 “in training” (waiting until funding is available to pay for their Assessment but acting like a certified community in the meantime), and five expansions to existing Firewise Communities. Although these impressive numbers won’t do much to help the immediate problem of homeowners losing their insurance, it’s expected to make a difference over time as insurers and regulators work toward standardizing the criteria for evaluating wildfire risk.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To local solar energy companies Good Sun and California Solar Electric Company for donating equipment and services to help Hospitality House reduce its monthly energy costs. What a great example of supporting nonprofits in our community, especially one that works so hard to help those who have no permanent roof over their heads.