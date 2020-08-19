Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Grass Valley Engine 2 rescue of dog a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Cris Kelly): To the Grass Valley Engine 2 firefighters who stopped to help a dog in distress. The dog had been stung by a bee and was having difficulty breathing. Our first responders gave the dog oxygen and soon the dog was up and walking.

HIT (from reader George Carter): Here’s a HIT. John Lewis wrote it shortly before his death, to be published the day of his funeral. The New York TImes titled it “Together, you can redeem the soul of our nation” and published it July 30. Addressed as the “preacher boy from Troy” by Martin Luther King, Jr. the first time they met, John Lewis continues to preach, offering his good news to a people in deep division and grief.

HIT (from reader Dennis Babson): To Bob Crabb’s pithy, on-target column regarding the origins of the ‘back then’ and how we evolved to “now then” (H&M Aug. 15). I kept nodding my head as I read through. Although here during that Country Pie, I guessed I missed it trying to figure what off ramp to take off the new freeway. Mr. C said the tensions had been building since the Summer of Love in 1968, although I thought that was in 1967. But then they say if you can remember the Sixties, you weren’t there. Nice work Bob!

MISS (from reader Alice Root): To Jo Ann Rebane’s MISS (Aug. 13, The Union) calling out “the idiot” who shot an AirSoft gun at the counterprotesters to nonviolent BLM protestors in Nevada City. While most of us, myself included, don’t condone any violence, Ms. Rebane turns a blind eye and ignores the clear violence and assault perpetrated by the counterprotesters. Hypocrisy? Also, a big MISS to the Nevada City Police who did nothing to intervene.

MISS (from reader William Burden): On the editorial “We know where this path leads,” indeed we do. No “gatherings” (however you define that) without a permit? A favorite tool of any autocracy, when used to stifle public demonstrations. Not that would happen here, of course. The lack of any detail or analysis in your editorial about this would actually work indicates this is an emotional response, a “gut” reaction, which is exactly what we don’t need more of. A big MISS on your part.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Maria’s Mexican Restaurant for lending the comfortable patio furniture from Kane’s Restaurant to now compliant Friar Tuck’s for their outdoor dining customers.

MISS (from Rebane): To Sacramento and the green power blackouts they foisted on the state by requiring power companies to be dependent on unreliable solar and wind sources which are obviously not up to the job of keeping the power grid going during a heat wave. Nuclear and natural gas generating power plants are being decommissioned — a big mistake which should be rescinded.

MISS (from Rebane): To locals who participated in last week’s BLM protest march down Broad Street in Nevada City. Locals know that both pros and cons have always held peaceful demonstrations and sign holding on the Broad Street bridge or on the corners at Sutton and Brunswick in Grass Valley. Unless disruption was one of their goals, our neighbors apparently didn’t inform the suspected out of town organizers of the county’s peaceful traditions and failed to warn that shutting down Broad Street for an unpermitted parade would violate local sensibilities and overwhelm the city’s police.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Jim and Debbie Luckinbill celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this coming Saturday. They met at Sierra College in 1966, were married four years later at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, and have done everything together ever since. At Chico State Jim earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and English, and Debbie in Spanish and English. They then taught school at Nevada City’s Deer Creek and Seven Hills for 35 years. They’ve lived their entire married lives in the home and former dental office of Debbie’s great grandmother, Nellie Chapman, the first woman dentist west of the Mississippi. States Debbie, “We are happy, healthy, and very fortunate!”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Bernie Sanders for the best one-liner at the Democratic National Convention: “Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfed!”

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To white fragility classes. Way too politically correct for me! Especially since we have to be so careful in what we say to super sensitive people.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the first responders who put their lives on the line every day for us.

MISS (from Emerson): To not enough attention given to the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote. Too many other things going on.

HIT (from Emerson): To excellent speeches and images for the Democratic virtual convention.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Wait, the President of the United States (and self-professed genius) doesn’t know if you’re born here, you’re an American?

HIT (from Tracy): Cheers to the (online) backers of the Nevada County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale and Ag Mechanics Auction for their continuing support of our young people. Bravo!

HIT (from Tracy): Standing applause to our firefighters, already toasting in heavy protective gear in 100-degree temperatures while protecting our lives and property from flames.