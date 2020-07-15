Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Fresh paint on bike lane a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Ann Gaines): Thanks to the thoughtful person or persons who marked the obstacles in the bike lane on Ridge Road with day-glo paint. It’s a great help in avoiding an unexpected bump or worse, and makes for a much better and safer ride.

HIT (from reader Nancy Jeffery): It was a HIT to see Shanti Emerson’s column in (the July 9) paper! I enjoy your positive, warm, relationship-building nature in any piece you write (it’s so you!), and agree that kindness and thoughtfulness are a healing balm for today’s stresses. Some employees around town are making the effort, and it’s appreciated. Thank you for your column!

MISS (from reader Bill Barker): A huge miss to KNCO for dropping the Rush Limbaugh Show.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the newspaper you’re holding in your hands! When visiting other small communities, take a look at what their newsstands have to offer. These are dire times for newspapers like my former employer, the once-proud Sacramento Bee, which slipped from the hands of the McClatchy family. Things will never be the same for Sacramento newspaper readers.

MISS (from Tracy): So, America, how does it feel having a president being blackmailed by a defrocked lawyer? Whose Attorney General is turning “the rule of law” into a mockery? Who wants to use schoolchildren as pawns in his failure to curb the coronavirus? Who won’t listen to our top medical advisors? Who may destroy the Republican party? Does anyone see signs of the mental illness that killed his father? Remember, please, he lives within arm’s length of a nuclear trigger that could turn this planet into a fireball. What, me worry?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Sierra Harvest’s Food Love Farm Stand is in full swing. Every Tuesday through the month of October, the stand is open from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For community safety during these challenging times, the farmers will be harvesting the produce, flowers, fruits and herbs for you. Everything is ready on your arrival and the food is as nutritious, delicious and as fresh as it gets. As a special bonus, EBT card holders will get $50 worth of produce for just 25 bucks on the first and third Tuesdays! The farm is just a few minutes from downtown Nevada City at 16200 Lake Vera Purdon Road. Visit their Facebook page weekly for what’s available.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the three rogue vehicles that should not have been in the 4th of July parade … and to the city councils who should have told them to “Get out!” We don’t need any more diviseness in our county.

HIT (from Emerson): To Music in the Mountains and WorldFest for their virtual concerts.

MISS (from Emerson): To Valentina’s Organic Bistro for not protecting their customers by wearing masks.

MISS (from Emerson): To the fact that he who should be uniting us is dividing us.

HIT (from Emerson): To FREED for providing their Friendly Visitors with a gift certificate to California Organics.