Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Firewise coalition a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Robin Milam): Big hits to the Coalition of Firewise Communities of Nevada County and especially to the dedicated of the team of trained volunteers who are conducting voluntary Defensible Space Advisory Visits. Paul Tebbel, Bob Long and others around our community are doing free firewise property assessment visits for homeowners who request them. After a very informative walk around our property with Paul, we feel much better educated to “think like a fire” so we can take more appropriate actions to protect our home and hopefully our neighborhood. Thank you for the supportive partnership of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County and our Firewise Communities. To schedule a Defensible Space Advisory visit, go to http://www.areyoufiresafe.com and click on “Defensible Space Advisory Visit” information.

HIT (from reader Linda Chaplin): The shuttle from the county’s Rood Center to the Nevada City Summer Nights festival is so convenient to use. I found lots of ample parking at the Rood for my car. No searching narrow city streets for an empty spot and then trying to parallel park in a tight space. The shuttle makes a 5 minute run into town and drops visitors off at the top of Broad Street. It comes by each stop about every 10 minutes during the evening. Give it a try at the next event!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): That odd sound coming from Washington D.C. is our Representatives Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock kissing the feet of their idol, Donald Trump, and being among only seven members of the house to vote against punishing Saudis who tortured, murdered and dismembered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Vote them out.

HIT (from Tracy): Congratulations to President Donald Trump for not watching the congressional Mueller hearings. That leaves more time to attend to boring presidential stuff.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the California High Speed Rail Authority project. It is getting ready to award a contract for $1.65 Billion next summer to build 119 miles of track and systems in the Central Valley from Bakersfield to Fresno. They hope (and pray) that enough will be built by 2022 to qualify to keep federal funds flowing. What a waste of taxpayer money.

HIT (from Rebane): To all of the folks who submitted memories of the Apollo 11 moon landing and to The Union’s extensive celebration of that triumph for mankind.

HIT (from Rebane): To the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation production of the Starry, Starry Night fundraising event. There must have been as many volunteers and merchant contributors as there were folks enjoying the great food and the ambiance of the Empire Mine State Park at dusk. The enormous community undertaking, the enchanting setting, and welcoming mood were enhanced by music from Jonathan Meredith’s guitar.

MISS/HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the cruel, heartless individual that abandoned a mother cat and five very young kittens on the side of the road. The mom was hit and killed by a car orphaning the five kittens. But a hit for the volunteers who stepped in and fostered the kittens. One miss and five hits.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the excellent turnout for Nevada City’s re-consideration of the 400% parking meter raise. Lots of ideas on other ways to raise money (including sensors in parking places to monitor when cars leave and re-setting the meters).

MISS (from Emerson): The business owners and staff who take much needed parking places on Broad Street. You all need to park a couple of blocks away so that customers can park there.

HIT (from Emerson): To Nevada County Concert Band’s events in Pioneer Park. What a great way to spend a Sunday evening!

HIT (from Emerson): To the woman who gave me the Heimlich Maneuver at WorldFest … perhaps saving my life.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To “Cabaret,” the latest Sierra Stages production now at the Nevada Theatre. Great acting, singing and staging. (P.S. mature theme, not for the whole family.) Highly recommended.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the hot weather!