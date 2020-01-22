Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Faded street striping a MISS in Grass Valley

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Denise Ilmanen): While I would love to be sharing a Hit, I have to mention a Miss. Every day, while driving around the Grass Valley streets, I can’t help but notice the multitude of faded, nearly invisible, lane delineations, turn arrows and other markings painted on the streets. For example, one particularly noticeable area is the Dorsey Drive overcrossing. It’s difficult to distinguish that there really are two lanes there. The arrow marking the nearly new right turn only lane at Brunswick and Dorsey has already faded. Not only does this make the streets of Grass Valley look shabby and uncared for, it presents a danger to drivers who may be unfamiliar with the local streets. Perhaps a facelift with a quality brand of street paint is in order.

MISS (from reader Joe Keeble): My MISS is the comment section of the online version of The Union that allows the same people to comment multiple times a day on multiple articles, day after day after day. Perhaps limiting commenters to one thread per week, similar to your one time per month for editorials, would allow a greater variety of comments from a greater variety of people.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Gold Country Community Services’ first ever Senior Health & Wellness Fair, held last Saturday at the Love Building in Grass Valley’s Condon Park. About 100 people attended. Featured were multiple guest speakers; experts in areas of Senior Health, (plus a healthy lunch). The life-enhancing tips included “Movement Matters, “A Well Connected You,” and “Emergency Preparedness,” to name a few. With this series of programs Gold Country Community Services is expanding its core work from Meals on Wheels and the Senior Firewood Program to new levels. To learn more about future fairs or their other offerings for seniors call 530-615-4541 or visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org/upcoming-events

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the amazing 18th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, a marvelous, community-wide event offering amazing films, both small and large, to both locals and visitors. Kudos to SYRCL, its staff and all the great volunteers who create this event and make it happen.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To TimberWood Estates homes now available for sale off Brunswick Road. While they look lovely, all these houses will cost more than half a million dollars each, not helping the current affordable housing shortage in any way but instead simply providing homes for Bay Area transplants.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To the Women’s March drawing of couple hundred residents together on Saturday to demonstrate the power of a collective purpose: political action.

MISS (from McAteer): To the Democratic and Republican parties in California making it extremely difficult for “Independent/Decline to State” voters to vote in March. “Decline to State” voters are the second largest voting block in the state — larger than the Republican Party. Mainly consisting of young voters, these Decline to State voters are going to get a real shock when they show up to vote and can’t as our two main political parties have a lock on the rules.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the boys who train as gymnasts at Gold Country Gymnastics. Two teams scored well at a recent invitational meet in Reno. May they continue to work hard and score high marks.

MISS (from Rebane): To The Union’s reporting of the avalanche and death at Alpine Meadows. First and foremost, skiers and readers want to know whether Alpine is competent in operating a safe ski area. The unanswered questions in the report: Were the involved skiers in an authorized area on the mountain? And if so, were the potential avalanche areas known and clearly marked to warn the skiers? Answers to these would allow skiers to address their concerns for safe skiing at Alpine Meadows.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Penn Valley Lions Club with their annual, fabulous, all-you-can-eat crab feed. Proceeds go to the Lions many great local programs. Good group of folks putting on a great event. Tickets ($50) for Saturday night may still be available from Carolyn Puphal at 432-9828. Hope to see ya’ there.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all our Nevada County women leaders! And now Heidi Hall heads the Board of Supervisors. Go girl.

HIT (from Emerson): To an outstanding Wedding Fair at the fairgrounds. I enjoyed delicious food from the caterers, exquisite music from the violinist, tables and chairs and arches to rent, photographers, and did I tell you about the caterers?

HIT (from Emerson): To Dr. Martin Luther King, who without violence changed the world for the better.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To members of the DAR’s Captain John Oldham Chapter for placing more than 1,500 wreaths during the holiday season to honor fallen service members. They adorned gravesites at St, Patrick’s, Greenwood, Sierra Memorial Gardens, New Elm Ridge and Smartsville. The ladies, their families and Boy Scouts, also picked up the wreaths for disposal after the holidays.

MISS (from Tracy): To California Rep. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty to a felony (misusing campaign funds for personal use — including shipping a pet rabbit cross country) still receiving over $24,000 in pension funds during his first year behind bars. And, if the 43-year-old former legislator lives to 81, Forbes estimates the figure will amount to $1.2 million.